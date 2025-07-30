AMERICA's TRUE SIGNING DAY GETS NATIONAL RECOGNITION IN MAJOR 250TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Ohio's Perry's Victory Memorial Hosts Declaration 250 Event

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding, the Lake Erie Heritage Foundation (LEHF), in cooperation with the Perry Group, announces a national event spotlighting a pivotal yet overlooked moment in American history. On August 2, 2026, thousands will gather at Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial on South Bass Island in Ohio for "Declaration 250," a national signing ceremony honoring the actual date, August 2, 1776, when 56 patriots signed the Declaration of Independence, transforming words into personal pledges of liberty.

"July 4 declared our independence, but August 2 enacted it," said David Zavagno, LEHF spokesperson. "August 2 is the day America signed its name to freedom, and it's time we commemorate one of the most important dates in our nation's history."

"August 2 is America's signature moment," Zavagno stated. "As we honor our past, we're inviting every American to make history again by standing up and signing on. This is more than a resigning celebration; it is a reaffirmation of the ideals that forged our nation. There is no more fitting place than Perry's Monument to gather, reflect and recommit to the promise of the Declaration."

Perry's Memorial commemorates the 1813 Battle of Lake Erie, a crucial victory that helped America defend the independence first declared in 1776, representing the ongoing fight to preserve liberty.

The two-day celebration in the village of Put-In-Bay will feature living history performances, keynote speakers and community leaders from across the nation. Nationally syndicated radio host, Hugh Hewitt, will be the master of ceremonies, and The Ohio State University Marching Band will perform. All members of the United State Congress will be invited to physically sign the ceremonial 250th anniversary Declaration of Independence. The event will culminate with a fireworks display. Schools, veterans, historical groups and civic organizations are encouraged to participate in this once-in-a-generation event.

By signing the Declaration of Independence – an act of high treason against the British Crown – the 56 signers risked their lives. Benjamin Franklin captured the gravity when he warned, "We must, indeed, all hang together, or most assuredly we shall all hang separately." The cost proved real: five signers were captured, tortured and killed. Nine died from war wounds or hardships, and all faced violence, ravaged homes and endangered families. They starved, lost battles and likely questioned whether their ideals were worth plunging a nation into suffering. Then, unexpectedly, they won.

Ohio stands as a symbol of the enduring spirit of freedom, unity and resolve. It is the birthplace of eight U.S. presidents and has long served as a bellwether for the nation's conscience and commitment to democracy. In the historic defense of liberty, Ohio contributed more soldiers per capita to the Union cause during the Civil War than any other state. "Declaration 250" continues this legacy by bringing the nation together at Perry's Memorial to honor the courage that founded our republic and the resolve that has preserved it.

For more information or to get involved, visit .

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's semi-quincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage and unite us as a nation.

About Lake Erie Heritage Foundation

The Lake Erie Heritage Foundation is committed to preserving and promoting the rich cultural legacy of Lake Erie together with surrounding communities. Leading with information, educational experiences, environmental updates, engaging events and meaningful commemorations, the organization strives to encourage all generations to explore the history that shaped the region-from the fight for American independence to the defining moments of the War of 1812 and beyond.

Media Contact:

Joe Mosbrook

216-375-2141

[email protected]

SOURCE Lake Erie Heritage Foundation

