Inventhelp Inventor Develops Special Mounting Bracket For A Plow Mount (CHK-2244)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way for truck owners with a snow plow mount on their truck to use a brush guard during the off season," said an inventor, from Lily, Wisc., "so I invented the BRUSH 2 SNOW. Once your brush guard is permanently attached to my kit, it will easily and quickly connect and disconnect to the snow plow mount as needed."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to utilize a brush guard on a truck with a snow plow mount during the off season. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of removing and replacing the snow plow mount or going without a brush guard during the off season. As a result, it helps avoid aggravation and damage. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for pickup truck owners and snow plowing business owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-2244, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

