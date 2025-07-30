Inventhelp Inventor Develops Special Mounting Bracket For A Plow Mount (CHK-2244)
PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way for truck owners with a snow plow mount on their truck to use a brush guard during the off season," said an inventor, from Lily, Wisc., "so I invented the BRUSH 2 SNOW. Once your brush guard is permanently attached to my kit, it will easily and quickly connect and disconnect to the snow plow mount as needed."
The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to utilize a brush guard on a truck with a snow plow mount during the off season. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of removing and replacing the snow plow mount or going without a brush guard during the off season. As a result, it helps avoid aggravation and damage. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for pickup truck owners and snow plowing business owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-2244, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment