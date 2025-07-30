Raj CM Directs Immediate Repair Of Damaged Govt Buildings, Fix Accountability
Emphasising accountability, he said that personal responsibility will now be fixed in the event of any accident leading to loss of life due to poor building conditions.
Addressing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence, Chief Minister Sharma instructed officials to compile a comprehensive list of government buildings, including schools and Anganwadi centres, constructed in the last six years.
A special state-level committee will be formed to assess the construction quality of these buildings, he said.
He also emphasised the need to obtain necessary approvals from the disaster management fund for the timely repair of damaged structures.
The Chief Minister said that priority must be given to buildings located in rural areas, ensuring regular inspection, maintenance, and repair.
Chief Minister Sharma urged the government employees to report any signs of structural damage in their offices or public buildings to the concerned authorities.
He highlighted that the state government has allocated Rs 50 crore in the 2025-26 budget for the repair of 5,000 Anganwadi centres.
He directed that mandatory inspections be conducted and urgent repairs carried out.
It was told during the meeting that Anganwadi centres operating in unsafe structures have already been relocated to secure facilities, the Chief Minister said.
Chief Minister Sharma also instructed departments, including the Public Works Department, Education, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, and Medical and Health to immediately inspect all government buildings under their jurisdiction.
He called for the preparation of district-wise reports with complete data and directed that repair work be expedited.
Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, and representatives from concerned departments were present during the meeting and presented updates on the condition and repair status of public buildings.
