The Mattiacio Group Becomes Largest Franchisee In Ziebart's System With 17-Store Acquisition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is a defining moment for the Ziebart family," said. "The Mattiacio Group has long been a pillar of exceptional leadership, operational excellence, and brand advocacy within our system. We also extend our deep appreciation to The Harris Group's unwavering dedication to Ziebart over the last four decades. This transition honors both legacies while positioning Ziebart for an even stronger future."

A New Chapter for a Family-Led Powerhouse

The Mattiacio Group's roots in the Ziebart brand date back to 1989, when family patriarch Tony Mattiacio opened his first location. Since then, the group has grown to successfully operate nine high-performing Ziebart locations primarily in Buffalo and Rochester, New York as well as Fort Myers, Florida. The Mattiacio Group evolved into a family business throughout the years, with Tony Mattiacio's children – Mark, Zach, Ryan, and Meghan – all playing a role on the leadership team. Earlier this year, Tony Mattiacio transitioned ownership of the group to the next generation, while retaining his role as CEO.

"We have always believed in the power of the Ziebart brand," said Tony Mattiacio, Chief Executive Officer of The Mattiacio Group . "This acquisition is about building on the foundation established by Jim Harris and his team, while continuing to invest in the people and processes that make Ziebart an industry leader. We're excited to bring our family values and growth mindset to even more communities."

Honoring a Legacy of Franchise Excellence

The Harris Group, led by franchise veteran Jim Harris since 2015, has built a strong reputation for operational excellence and community service across 17 locations, primarily in the Indianapolis and Dayton markets. The acquisition comes following Harris' decision to enter retirement. As part of the transition, the team is proud to announce the promotion of Brandi Gehring to the position of President , where she'll oversee daily operations and report directly to the Board of Directors. Gehring has worked with The Harris Group's Ziebart stores for over 20 years, working her way up from Customer Service Representative to most recently Chief Financial Officer. There will be no changes to day-to-day operations across The Harris Group as a result of the acquisition.

"The Harris Group's contributions to the brand are immeasurable, and we thank them for their decades of dedication," said Wolfe. "As The Mattiacio Group integrates these new stores, their leadership is committed to supporting staff, maintaining high service standards, and creating new opportunities for growth. Ziebart customers will continue to receive the same trusted services, backed by Ziebart's industry-leading expertise."

This milestone merger was made possible through a unique partnership between The Mattiacio Group and five outstanding members from The Harris Group: Gehring, Tim LeMasters , Darron Woodward , Ron Derksen , and John Mongaraz . As each of these individuals have each been instrumental in building and leading The Harris Group over the years, they'll enter this next chapter as equity partners.

"At The Mattiacio Group, we believe in building strong companies by building strong teams," said Zach Mattiacio, Chief Financial Officer of The Mattiacio Group . "This transition not only honors Jim Harris' legacy, but also ensures the business remains in the hands of the talented leaders who helped make it great."

For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit . To find a Ziebart near you, visit .

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. All Ziebart products and services are made and sourced in the United States. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with more than 1,000 car dealer partners, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit .

SOURCE Ziebart