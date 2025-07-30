Sedgwick's Lightning App Transforms Property Claims Inspections, Empowering Field Adjusters And Streamlining Workflows

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick , the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, has announced the successful widescale rollout of its redesigned mobile app, Lightning, which is tailored for Sedgwick property field adjusters and independent contractors to both view and enter key claim information while in the field.

The app will continue to be a gamechanger for Sedgwick property field adjusters, allowing them to complete their work in the field rather than waiting until they get back to their desk.

The app has already led to significant efficiencies for adjusters, who can view insured and client contact details, loss information, as well as policy details. Through Lightning, Sedgwick's adjusters can investigate property damage onsite and send that information back to Sedgwick's claims systems in real time. In turn, this allows an immediate sharing of that data with Sedgwick's clients, including damage descriptions, scope data, photos and content inventories. The creation of these on-site reports drives tremendous efficiency in the field but also allows for faster adjustment activities, and driving resolution for property owners.

The redesigned Lightning app, via this widescale rollout, will continue to provide substantial value and prove its success for claims professionals at Sedgwick and for clients.

"The lightning app has brought and will continue to bring powerful, fully integrated technology to the forefront of property claims management," said Sean Safieh Chief Information Officer Americas at Sedgwick. "By combining innovation with a results-driven approach, we're continuing to set new industry standards and delivering smarter, more efficient solutions for both our team and our clients."

By providing access to onsite data immediately to its clients, Sedgwick's services allow them to make quicker decisions and improve the overall claims experience for their customers.

"This technology is transforming how field adjusters work, delivering real-time, on-site solutions that streamline inspections, speed up claims decisions, and improve accuracy," said Mason Bartleson, Vice President Process Design and Operational Excellence. "By empowering adjusters with smarter tools in the field, we're creating a faster, more efficient, and customer-focused claims experience from start to finish."

The use of innovative technology is part of Sedgwick's ongoing strategic vision to modernize the claims lifecycle, from first notice of loss to resolution, using technology to support adjusters and examiners, expedite faster decisions, reduce administrative burden, and improve policyholder outcomes. Sedgwick continues to advance its long-term goal of setting the industry standard for intelligent, tech-enabled claims management.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick .

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

