Prism Bank Welcomes Steve Shear As EVP, Chief Operating Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prism Bank is excited to announce the appointment of Steve Shear as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

Strategic Leadership for Growth

In this role, Steve will oversee operations across deposits, consumer banking, treasury management, and enterprise systems-driving the execution of Prism's growth strategies and operational excellence.

Steve brings a proven track record from his tenure at InBank in Denver, CO, where he served as EVP, Chief Operations Officer & Chief Deposit Officer. There, he oversaw the bank's operations units, managed bank liabilities and funding, and was responsible for product development, corporate strategy, and technology innovation. His prior roles at Central Bank & Trust, First Western Trust, and J.P. Morgan Chase further highlight his expertise in scaling banking operations, optimizing treasury functions, and advancing banking services.

David Hardy, President & CEO of Prism Bank, shared his excitement about the appointment, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Steve Shear to Prism Bank. He brings a wealth of leadership experience, operational excellence, and a strong alignment with our core values and long-term vision. His passion for developing teams and driving smart, strategic growth makes him an ideal fit for our organization. I'm confident Steve will make an immediate impact as we continue to strengthen our performance and deepen our commitment to the clients and communities we serve."

Supporting Prism's Vision

As Prism Bank continues to execute on its strategic growth plan-Steve's operational leadership will play a critical role. His experience aligning infrastructure with strategy will help ensure the bank grows efficiently, sustainably, and with a continued focus on delivering exceptional service to its clients.

About Prism Bank

Prism Bank is a growing, client-focused financial institution serving central Oklahoma since 1909. With a strong entrepreneurial culture and a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Prism delivers innovative financial solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its communities. To learn more, visit prism .

