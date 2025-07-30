Asurity Bolsters Sales Leadership With Industry Veterans Kelly Booth And Sheila Meagher

Seasoned executives bring decades of experience and relationships to drive growth.

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity®"), a leading provider of compliance-driven technology and advisory solutions for the mortgage and consumer lending industries, proudly announces the appointment of Kelly Booth and Sheila Meagher as Senior Vice Presidents of Sales.

Together, Kelly and Sheila bring over 50 years of combined leadership in the mortgage and financial services sectors. Known for their strategic vision, trusted client relationships, and consistent track record of results, they will co-lead Asurity's revenue growth strategy. They will work in tandem to advance the company's flagship technology platforms, PropelTM and RegCheck®, while also partnering across Asurity Advisors, Asurity Academy, and Asurity Services to deepen client engagement and unlock new business opportunities.

"The addition of Sheila and Kelly marks a pivotal moment for Asurity," said David Fontaine, CEO of Asurity. "They are highly respected leaders with complementary strengths and a shared passion for client success. Their combined expertise will significantly enhance our market presence and accelerate our ability to deliver practical, compliant, and scalable solutions to lenders nationwide."

Kelly Booth brings over 30 years of experience in enterprise software sales, most recently serving as SVP of Sales at Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture company. In addition to her leadership roles, she has consulted for many well-known technology companies, further deepening her expertise in aligning innovative solutions with real-world lender needs. Kelly is known for translating complex technologies into actionable value, helping clients drive results through clarity, connection, and strategic execution.

Sheila Meagher's experience spans more than 25 years in technology sales, sales leadership, and client success. She most recently served as SVP of Sales at SitusAMC, following its acquisition of ComplianceEase, where she spearheaded strategic sales efforts and expanded client relationships. Sheila is recognized for her consultative sales approach and strong understanding of regulatory environments.

"Asurity stands out for its blend of regulatory depth and agile technology," said Meagher. "I'm proud to work alongside Kelly and the broader team to bring meaningful solutions to our clients and help them achieve lasting results."

"I'm excited to join Asurity at such a pivotal time," added Booth. "With Propel and RegCheck driving innovation across the industry, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the tools lenders need to thrive in today's complex and demanding environment."

The addition of Sheila Meagher and Kelly Booth underscores Asurity's unwavering commitment to broadening its reach, strengthening partnerships, and delivering unmatched value through innovation, compliance, and execution.

About Asurity®

Asurity delivers technology and advisory solutions that empower mortgage lenders and financial institutions to confidently manage complex regulatory challenges. Its industry-leading platforms- PropelTM , a dynamic mortgage document generation platform, and RegCheck® , a real-time compliance engine-help streamline loan production while maintaining strict regulatory accuracy.

Through its full-service ecosystem- Asurity Advisors , Asurity Services, and Asurity Academy -the company also delivers expert consulting, hands-on support, and professional development to help clients reduce risk and drive measurable business outcomes.

Asurity is trusted by more than 170 institutions nationwide and is purpose-built to deliver compliance with confidence.

For more information, visit .

