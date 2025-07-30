Newsweek And Statista Announce America's Leading Doctors 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New ranking recognizes the nation's top specialists in 15 critical medical fields

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek and Statista have proudly released America's Leading Doctors 2025 , a data-driven list recognizing the most respected and high-performing specialists across the United States. Featuring 2,845 doctors from across 15 key medical fields, the ranking provides a valuable resource for patients navigating life-altering or time-sensitive health decisions, from knee replacements to cataract surgery.

Specialties included in the list span a wide range of high-impact fields: cardiothoracic, cataract, colorectal, foot and ankle, glaucoma, hand, hip, knee, Mohs, retina, shoulder, spine, and vascular surgery, as well as sports medicine and pain management. The top 30 doctors in each specialty are ranked, with the remaining honorees listed in alphabetical order.

The ranking is based on a rigorous, multi-pronged evaluation conducted by Statista using four data sources: 60% of each doctor's score is derived from 2022–2023 Medicare Fee-for-Service claims and commercial performance data from Arcadia, measuring procedure volume and outcomes such as complications, readmissions, and mortality. An online peer survey conducted from March to May 2025, accounting for 27.5% of the score, invited thousands of physicians, administrators, and medical professionals to recommend standout doctors within and beyond their states. Additionally, a quality score based on peer assessments of care and professional expertise contributed 7.5%, and board certifications from recognized American medical and surgical boards added the remaining 5%. Exceptional performance in procedure volume and outcomes earned doctors up to three“High Performance” ribbons, while frequently recommended procedures were noted with a“Peers' Choice” distinction. Hospital affiliations were determined by patient volume or verified through research.

“Whether you're pursuing a sight-restoring eye procedure or a life-saving vascular operation, the right specialist can dramatically shape outcomes and recovery,” said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek.“This ranking shines a light on the doctors whose clinical expertise, peer recognition and proven track records set them apart.”

The America's Leading Doctors 2025 ranking is designed to help patients make informed choices while recognizing excellence in specialized care. While inclusion in the list is a significant achievement, the rankings reflect available data and peer input from the past 12 months and should be considered in conjunction with other sources of information. Newsweek will link to doctors' Zocdoc profiles where available so patients can easily find and instantly book visits with these top specialists.

To explore the full list and learn more about the methodology, visit: newsweek.com/rankings.newsweek.com/americas-leading-doctors-2025

