Newsweek And Statista Unveil 2025 Ranking Of America's Best Plastic Surgeons
As cosmetic plastic surgery continues to rise in popularity, so does the public's need for trusted, high-quality care. The 2025 list aims to empower consumers by providing a data-driven resource to identify surgeons who stand out for their expertise, patient care, and peer recognition.
"This ranking celebrates excellence in aesthetic plastic surgery and supports individuals seeking care in their personal journeys toward confidence and self-expression," said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek. "With more than 10,000 peer recommendations collected this year, these surgeons represent the best in their fields."
The 2025 rankings are the result of an extensive survey conducted between March and May 2025, during which thousands of medical professionals, including surgeons, clinic managers, and other health practitioners, provided recommendations for top-performing surgeons both in-state and nationally. Only surgeons from the 20 states with the highest number of practitioners were considered, and those performing exclusively reconstructive or non-elective procedures were excluded.
Each surgeon's score was based on a weighted methodology encompassing:
- Peer recommendations (45% of total score), including both in-state and out-of-state recognition Quality of care ratings (15%) based on factors like consultation experience, outcomes, and follow-up Board certification (5%) through the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), which recognizes surgeons who have completed additional rigorous training and examinations.
This year's ranking introduces the tummy tuck category, further reflecting the growing range in patient demand and surgical specialization. Newsweek will link to doctors' Zocdoc profiles where available so patients can easily find and instantly book visits with top specialists.
The complete list is available at rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-plastic-surgeons-2025 .
