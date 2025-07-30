Generative Pulse Is Here: At Last Brands Can Take Control Of AI Narratives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by research showing 89% of AI citations come from earned media, Muck Rack's new venture empowers brands to analyze and influence LLMs within one unified platform

Generative Pulse , a groundbreaking new solution for shaping brand visibility in generative AI responses, is now available, providing brands with the insights and tools they need to understand and guide how they appear in AI answers. Developed by Muck Rack, the leader in PR software, Generative Pulse empowers communicators to identify the sources shaping AI responses, engage key voices, steer the narrative, and measure impact, all in one platform.

As tools like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini increasingly become the first stop for information-seekers, how these AI models describe brands is transforming customer perception, purchase behavior and even reputation. Generative Pulse is the first PR-specific tool built to address this shift, revealing which journalists, outlets, and sources are driving how AI talks about a brand, and enabling communications teams to influence the conversation directly.

“Brands that aren't showing up in AI-generated answers aren't showing up at all,” said Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack.“This is a turning point for PR. With Generative Pulse, we're giving comms teams the insight and actionability they need to lead in the era of generative search.”

New Research: AI Trusts Earned Media

The launch follows the release of Muck Rack's new, benchmark-setting research report, What Is AI Reading? , which analyzed over 1 million links cited by AI platforms. The findings show that over 95% of links cited by AI are from non-paid media, and 89% are earned media. Journalistic content makes up 27% of all citations, rising to 49% for recent or time-sensitive queries.

High-authority outlets like Reuters , Axios , Financial Times and AP dominate citations, but industry-specific sources are frequently pulled depending on the query type and topic.

From Insight to Action: Inside Generative Pulse

Generative Pulse delivers a unique dashboard experience built around Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)-a new framework for AI-era brand visibility. Muck Rack users can input brand names, competitors and prompts, and get a full report including:



Share of Voice (aka Share of Model) across LLMs like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, analyzed through a wide range of prompts, giving brands a clear, comprehensive view of how they appear in AI-generated answers. Generative Pulse shows how often a brand or competitor is mentioned, with the ability to track by brand name, campaign, or keywords, and filter by specific AI platforms or prompts.



Top Cited Journalists and Outlets influencing AI responses are directly linked to Muck Rack's media database and workflow tools, seamlessly integrating into PR strategy and outreach. Easily add them to media lists and refine targeting in just a few clicks.



Top URLs and Sources Get a list of the websites and specific pages that AI pulls from when generating responses-whether its owned content, Wikipedia, or other high-authority sites. Download a list of these URLs to inform owned, social and other parts of media strategy.



Explore LLM responses showing how brands are described in the LLMs without having to leave Generative Pulse.

Take Action by turning insight into outreach in seconds. Generative Pulse works seamlessly within Muck Rack's world-class platform. Whether it's identifying visibility gaps and opportunities in AI search, adding trusted voices in AI to media lists, detecting when coverage is cited by AI or tying AI visibility directly to coverage to demonstrate impact.

“No other platform connects insight to action like Generative Pulse,” added Galant.“You're not just seeing who's influencing AI, you can actually reach them, influence the outcome and measure your impact all within the same workflow.”

Platform Integration and Availability

GEO functionality must be integrated into a complete PR workflow and earned media suite so teams can actively shape how LLMs respond; not just passively monitor the results. Muck Rack integrates these insights into its end-to-end PR workflow, enabling users to instantly pitch the most influential journalists, add top-cited outlets to media lists and analyze the news and social media for stories that will impact how they show up in LLM answers.

Generative Pulse is available now as part of Muck Rack Premier. It uses the same interface trusted by more than 5,000 companies globally and builds on Muck Rack's fully integrated platform for media relations, including its global media monitoring tools, industry-leading media database, and integrated pitching, press release and social listening tools.

About Generative Pulse

Generative Pulse is a tool that helps PR and communications teams monitor and define how their brands appear in AI-generated search results. Built around the concept of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), which is also referred to as Artificial Intelligence Optimization (AIO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), or Artificial Intelligence for Search Engine Optimization (AI SEO), it reveals which journalists, outlets, and sources influence large language models like ChatGPT-so teams can shape brand visibility in the age of AI. Integrated into Muck Rack's PR platform and backed by a $180M Series A financing, Generative Pulse gives comms professionals the insights and tools to lead in an AI-native search landscape. Learn more at generativepulse.ai

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the leading provider of award-winning PR software built for how brands and agencies work. The only public relations software powered by intuitive technology and the most accurate, comprehensive data provided by journalists themselves, Muck Rack combines media database, monitoring and reporting for seamless team collaboration, pitching and measurement. Purpose-built for communications and public relations, Muck Rack helps more than 5,000 companies worldwide analyze and report on the impact of their media relations. Thousands of journalists use Muck Rack's free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Learn more at .

