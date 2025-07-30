Christian Dior: Notice Of Availability Of The Half-Yearly Financial Report As Of June 30, 2025

Christian Dior half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2025 (French version) has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on July 30, 2025. This document is made available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and may be found on the Company's website ( ) under the“Regulated information” heading.

