Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Christian Dior: Notice Of Availability Of The Half-Yearly Financial Report As Of June 30, 2025


2025-07-30 10:46:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE
HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

Christian Dior half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2025 (French version) has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on July 30, 2025. This document is made available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and may be found on the Company's website ( ) under the“Regulated information” heading.

Attachment

  • Christian Dior Availability Half yearly financial report as of 30 06 2025

MENAFN30072025004107003653ID1109863484

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search