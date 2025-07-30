Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Civitas Resources, Inc. To Contact Law Firm
NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI ) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.
According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Civitas Resources caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) Civitas was highly likely to significantly reduce its oil production in 2025 as a result of, inter alia, declines following the production peak at the DJ Basin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a low TIL count at the end of 2024; (ii) increasing its oil production would require the Company to acquire additional acreage and development locations, thereby incurring significant debt and causing the Company to sell corporate assets to offset its acquisition costs; (iii) the Company's financial condition would require it to implement disruptive cost-reduction measures including a significant workforce reduction; (iv) accordingly, Civitas's business and/or financial prospects, as well as its operational capabilities, were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
If you currently own CIVI and purchased prior to February 27, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.
Why Your Participation Matters:
As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future
For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
[email protected]
(833) 672-0814
