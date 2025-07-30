Halal Food Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 Competitive Analysis Of Cargill, Al Islami Foods, QL Resources, Unilever, Nestle, Danisco, Halal Fine Foods, American Foods, Tahira Foods, Pacmoore
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|148
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2990.32 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4546.71 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Coverage:
- Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030 Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
- Cargill, Incorporated Al Islami Foods QL Resources Sdn Bhd Unilever Nestle Danisco Halal Fine Foods American Foods Group, LLC Tahira Foods Pacmoore Products Inc
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Meat, Poultry & Seafood Dairy Products Bakery Products Processed & Packaged Foods Confectionery Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online Offline
By End-User
- Retail Consumers Food Service Industry Institutional Buyers
By Geography
- North America USA Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Others Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Israel UAE Others Asia Pacific China Japan Malaysia India Indonesia Thailand Taiwan Others
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Halal Food Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment