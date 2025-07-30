Optometrist Dr. Selina Mcgee Highlights The Dry Eye Epidemic And New Skincare Solutions With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Selina McGee Teams with OPTASE to Discuss the Warning Signs of Dry Eye Disease and Treatment Options

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dry eye disease affects millions and is increasingly driven by prolonged screen time, dry indoor environments, and everyday beauty products that can inadvertently irritate or damage the eyes. Nearly half of Americans experience symptoms such as stinging, burning, fluctuating vision, or gritty eyes, often dismissing them as normal fatigue. Untreated dry eyes can progress to inflammation, damage to the eye's surface, and even long-term issues with tear production.

Recently, Optometrist and Founder of Bespoke Vision, Dr. Selina McGee teamed up with OPTASE on a nationwide media tour to discuss the warning signs for dry eyes and treatment options that can help.

One of the most overlooked triggers of dry eye is screen time. Prolonged staring at screens reduces both the frequency and completeness of blinking, disrupting the tear film and accelerating evaporation. Combined with dry indoor air or air conditioning, this can lead to persistent eye discomfort throughout the day.

Dr. McGee also highlighted the impact of makeup and skincare products on eye health. Many common formulations contain preservatives, synthetic fragrances, or surfactants that can migrate into the eyes, exacerbating dryness and inflaming the glands responsible for keeping them lubricated and comfortable.

For gentle daily care, Dr. McGee recommended the OPTASE® LIFE product line, designed specifically for dry and sensitive skin around the eyes.



The Sensitive Eye Makeup Remover features just seven ingredients-including Ionized Water, Hyaluronic Acid, Panthenol, and Manuka Honey-to cleanse thoroughly without irritating the eye area.

The Sensitive Eye Daily Renewal Cream contains 13 ingredients, including Glycerin and Vitamin E, and offers 48 hours of hydration while helping restore the skin's natural barrier and reducing the appearance of fine lines. For daytime relief, OPTASE® Intense Drops provide fast-acting, preservative-free moisture, ideal for long workdays or extended digital use.



All products are available at OPTASE.com.

About Dr. Selina McGee:

Dr. Selina McGee, OD, FAAO, is a nationally acclaimed optometrist and the founder of BeSpoke Vision in Edmond, Oklahoma. Known for her expertise in dry eye disease, aesthetics, and ocular surface health, Dr. McGee blends advanced medical training with a personalized, patient-first approach to eye care. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry and serves on numerous professional advisory boards. Dr. McGee is passionate about educating patients and providers alike on the impact of lifestyle, beauty routines, and technology on long-term eye health.

