Intesa Sanpaolo Reports Record Six-Month Net Income Of €5.2Bn In 1H25: CEO Carlo Messina's Key Messages To Analysts

Following this excellent six-month performance, Intesa Sanpaolo upgraded its net income guidance for 2025 to well above €9 billion, including planned Q4 managerial actions to strengthen future profitability.

Strong revenue growth and cost efficiency

These top-notch first half results are marked by record-high commissions (+5% vs 1H24) and insurance income (+2% vs 1H24) in both the six-months and in Q2.

Customer financial assets grew by €37 billion from June 30, 2024, to around €1.4 trillion, supported by €900 billion in direct deposits and Assets under Management (AuM).

Despite significant investments in technology, cost discipline remains a priority. The Cost/Income ratio hit a record low of 38%, one of the best in Europe.

Technology investments and digital transformation

Technology remains central to Intesa Sanpaolo's strategy. The bank has invested €4.6 billion in its digital transformation since 2022, hiring ~2,350 IT specialists and migrating 63% of applications to the cloud.

Isybank-Intesa Sanpaolo's digital challenger bank-has grown to one million clients, thanks to a unique approach coupling digital banking with the human touch of Intesa Sanpaolo's Digital Branch.

Commitment to Social Impact

Intesa Sanpaolo continues to hold a world-class position in social impact, deploying more than €800 million from 2023 to 1H25-including around €154 million in the first half this year-to combat poverty and reduce inequality, supported by a dedicated team of ~1,000 professionals.

Outlook for 2025

Intesa Sanpaolo confirms its outlook with 2025 net income well above €9 billion. Intesa Sanpaolo will return over €8.2 billion to shareholders this year, including a €2 billion share buyback launched in June; additional capital distributions will be quantified at year-end.

Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, remarked on the results:

“Intesa Sanpaolo is navigating the current geopolitical uncertainty from a position of strength, thanks to its resilient and well-balanced business model.”

“Intesa Sanpaolo's strong profitability allows the Bank to continue holding a world-class position in Social Impact to fight poverty and reduce inequalities.”

“Capital generation remains strong: Intesa Sanpaolo's CET1 ratio stands at 13.5%. During the first half, Intesa Sanpaolo increased it by approximately 65 basis points, confirming the Bank's ability to generate capital consistently and robustly.”

“In the first half of 2025, Intesa Sanpaolo delivered a significant and sustainable increase in Return on Equity, Earnings per share, Dividends per share and Tangible book value per share.”

“Intesa Sanpaolo's fully-owned [asset management and insurance] product factories are a clear competitive advantage. And its top-notch advisory services are a stabiliser for the impact of market volatility on fees, with over 30% growth in related additional commissions.”

“Intesa Sanpaolo has a unique commissions-driven and efficient business model, coupled with strong tech investments.”

“The quality of Intesa Sanpaolo's people is a decisive factor in generating strong, sustainable results. I am proud of what we have achieved and thank all our people for their extraordinary contribution.”

