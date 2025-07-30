Halal Food Market Size To Hit USD 6.49 Trillion By 2034

Ottawa, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global halal food market size stood at USD 2.74 trillion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 2.99 trillion in 2025 to around USD 6.49 trillion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has observed a huge growth in recent years due to the growing Muslim population demanding halal foods to respect their religious beliefs, along with globalization and rising health awareness. As the market evolves, companies and investors are presented with significant opportunities for growth and innovation.

Market Overview & Potential



The halal food market has observed a huge boom in recent years due to the rising population of Muslims globally, further leading to the growth of halal-certified foods and beverages, fueling the growth of the market. The section involves the consumption of foods and beverages that are available as per the Islamic culture's ethics. The market is also observing a spike due to high awareness of halal standards in certain regions, along with the importance of clean eating. Growth of online/e-commerce platforms is also helping the growth of the halal food market due to the availability of separate sections comprising halal foods and beverages for the ease of consumers. The expanding retail sector is also helping the enhancement of the market.

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the halal food market in 2024 due to the high consumer inclination, demanding halal foods and beverages to respect their religious sentiments.

By region, the Middle East and Africa are observed to be the fastest-growing regions in the foreseen period due to the rising Muslim population in the region, along with rising awareness about halal standards and ethically minded shoppers in the region.

By product, the meat, poultry, and seafood segment dominated the halal food market in 2024 due to fulfilling the essential dietary needs of the Muslim population, whereas the dairy products segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the high demand for halal-certified dairy products. By distribution channel. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the halal food market in 2024, whereas the online/e-commerce platforms are expected to grow in the foreseen period due to halal e-markets allowing consumers to shop for halal certified products from the convenience of sitting at home.

Higher demand for halal certification from the food and beverage industry for complete assurance of the halal standards of a food or beverage product is helping the growth of the market. It assures consumers about the quality and standard of the product for continued purchasing in the future.

Innovation in the food and beverage industry is also helping the growth of the halal food market. Food brands and companies are replicating conventional meat with plant-based and halal-certified meat for vegans and people following plant-based diets.

Globalization, allowing fusion of halal cuisines with the cuisines worldwide, is also helping the growth of the market to enhance the dining experiences of consumers.

Sustainability in halal foods and beverages is also helping the growth of the market as consumer awareness about sustainability is growing in recent periods, further elevating the growth of the market globally.

Growing awareness about health and wellness globally is also elevating the halal food market. The ethical practice involves health-conscious practices and hence is highly followed by consumers globally, elevating the market's growth. Healthy halal food options with options like low sugar and lower additives are also helping the growth of the market. Health-conscious consumers in search of nutritious and healthy foods form a huge consumer base for the market.

According to Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB, 'The demand for halal food products has far outpaced projections, driven by an increasing global focus on health, ethical consumption, and cultural inclusivity. This trend is reshaping the future of the global food industry.'”

Top Countries in Halal Food Market: Insights & Potential

Indonesia – The World's Largest Halal Consumer Market





Government Initiatives: Indonesia's Halal Product Assurance Law mandates that all consumable products must be halal-certified, boosting domestic certification infrastructure.

Local Industry: Strong presence of domestic halal-certified manufacturers in poultry, snacks, beverages, and instant noodles. Outlook: Aiming to become a global halal hub by 2025 , with a growing halal certification and logistics ecosystem.



Malaysia – Global Benchmark for Halal Certification





Certification Leadership: The JAKIM certification system is internationally recognized for its strict halal standards.

Export Strength: Major exporter of halal food products to the Middle East, EU, and ASEAN.

Ecosystem Support: Government-backed Halal Industry Development Corporation (HDC) supports startups, logistics, and finance in halal production. Outlook: Malaysia positions itself as a leader in halal innovation and compliance , especially in processed foods and functional products.

Saudi Arabia – High Domestic Demand & Strategic Importer





Market Driver: One of the highest per capita consumers of halal meat and packaged food due to cultural and religious standards.

Import Policies: Strict import guidelines ensure all food and beverages entering the country are certified halal .

Regulatory Authority: The SFDA (Saudi Food and Drug Authority) works closely with global halal certifiers. Outlook: High spending power and a focus on premium halal goods , including organic and functional food segments.

Role of AI in Halal Food Industry

Artificial intelligence holds a significant role in the halal food market. From automated verification of food products to contamination detection, AI has offered easy way outs for enhancing halal compliance. AI is capable of verifying ingredients and products while streamlining the certification process. Additionally, artificial intelligence is able to detect non-halal substances or impurities in food items. Moreover, real-time monitoring and data analysis could be possibly performed with utmost precision with the help of AI models.

In May 2025 , Kazan Forum 2025 began the year with the opening of its Kazan Halal Market to bring together halal producers, policy makers, and traders. The main aim of the market was to emphasize the growth of the global halal market for Russia and other Islamic countries. ( Source - ) In April 2025 , Korean budget airline Eastar Jet announced its expansion of meal options, including vegetarian and halal-certified food options for its international vegetarian and Muslim passengers. The main aim of the airline is to have vegetarian and halal-certified in-flight meal options for their international customers. ( Source - )

Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Halal Food Market?

Multiple factors contribute to the growth of the halal food market globally. The rising Muslim population worldwide is one of the major growth factors of the market. The growing population, further creating high demand for halal-certified foods, is another major factor in the growth of the market. Rising awareness about the health benefits of halal-certified foods is also a growth factor in the market. Health-conscious consumers in search of tasty, nutritious, as well as halal certified foods form a huge consumer base for the market. Growing online and retail platforms with a separate halal foods section are also a major growth factor of the market in recent years.

Challenge

Lack of Proper Certification and Consumer Confidence Obstructing the Growth of the Market

There are various issues creating restraints in the growth of the halal food market. Insufficient transparency and varying certification standards in different regions are one of the major restraints in the growth of the halal food market. It also leads to lower confidence of consumers to purchase from such brands with incomplete or unreliable certifications, lowering the growth of the market. It also hampers the international trade standards. Lack of proper certification organizations, unable to provide legal and complete halal certifications, is also a growth-restraining factor for the market.

Opportunity

High Demand for Halal-certified foods is helping the Growth of the Market in the foreseeable period.

Halal foods are not just demanded by the Muslim community or regions these days, but are also demanded by people in search of clean foods and food options for a healthy lifestyle. Hence, such a conscious attitude of consumers helps to form a huge consumer base for the market, along with enhancing opportunities for the growth of the halal food market. Food businesses that wish to grow globally can tap into the halal segment for enhanced growth in the foreseeable period.

Halal Food Market Regional Analysis

Which Region Dominated the Halal Food Market in 2024?

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the dominant player in the global halal food market, capturing the largest market share due to its substantial Muslim population, growing middle class, and rising awareness about halal certification. The region also benefits from robust supply chains, government-backed halal promotion programs, and increasing availability of halal-certified products in mainstream retail and e-commerce platforms . Additionally, non-Muslim consumers in Asia are also contributing to the market by perceiving halal food as a symbol of cleanliness, safety, and quality.

Looking ahead, the Middle East and Africa region is projected to experience the fastest growth in the halal food market during the forecast period. The region's growth is being accelerated by a combination of rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and increasing consumer preference for certified halal products, even in traditional markets. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria are investing heavily in improving halal logistics, certification infrastructure, and domestic production capacity to reduce reliance on imports.

