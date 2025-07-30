Khushbu Sundar Appointed As BJP Tamil Nadu Vice-President: 'Indebted To PM Modi For Trusting Me'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Southern actress and politician, Khushbu Sundar, has been appointed as the vice-president of the BJP Tamil Nadu. Showing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that she will always be indebted to him for trusting her with such a huge responsibility.

Dropping a photo with the Prime Minister on her Instagram handle, Khushbu penned, "I am immensely indebted to our H'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and our TN State President @nainar_nagenthran avl for trusting me and giving me the huge responsibility as the Vice President, State of Tamilnadu."

She also promised to give her best and work harder as a BJP Karyakarta.

"I will fail if I do not thank @blsanthoshofficial ji, @menonbjp ji and @reddysudhakar21 gaaru for being my constant support system.", Khushbu shared.

Congratulating the other office-bearers of BJP from Tamil Nadu, she added, "My heartiest congratulations to all my colleagues and fellow party workers who have been given the responsibilities to build the party and take the good deeds of the PM to the people of TN."

On Wednesday, BJP Tamil Nadu President, Nainar Nagenthran, announced the names of the new office-bearers for the state.

With Khushbu named as the State Vice President, SG Suryah was appointed as the Tamil Nadu BJP Youth Wing President.

BJP has appointed 14 new vice-presidents for Tamil Nadu, including Khushbu, Sasikala Pushpa, M Chakravarthy, V.P. Duraisamy, Karu Nagarajan, P.Kanagasabapathi, and R.C. Paul Kanagaraj.

Additionally, Kesava Vinayakan will now work as the General Secretary (Organisation) for BJP Tamil Nadu.

Aside from this, Pon V Balaganapathy, Raama Sreenivasan, A.P. Muruganandam, M. Muruganandam, and P. Karthiyayini have been appointed as State General Secretaries, along with Karate Thiagarajan, Amar Prasad Reddy, Vinod P. Selvam, and A Ashvathaman being named the state secretaries.

While S.R. Sekar is the State treasurer, M.Sivasubramaniam will work as deputy treasurer in the BJP Tamil Nadu.