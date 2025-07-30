Lear Capital Reaches Historic Milestone: 100,000 Customers Trust Industry Leader For Precious Metals Investments

28-year veteran achieves landmark customer base growth amid surging demand for gold and silver

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a trusted leader in precious metals investing since 1997, today announced it has surpassed 100,000 customers. This milestone reinforces the company's position as an industry leader, with over $3 billion in transactions completed throughout its 28-year history.

"This moment is more than just a number - it represents 100,000-plus individuals and families who have trusted us to help secure their financial futures," said Lear Capital. "We're incredibly proud to cross the 100,000 customer mark, and it strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional service, education, and transparency, said Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Lear Capital. "This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to transparency and exceptional customer service."

Lear Capital's growth has been built on industry-leading trust indicators, including thousands of 5-star customer reviews, an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, and an "Excellent" Trustpilot rating. The company's comprehensive satisfaction guarantee ensures customer confidence throughout their precious metals investment journey.

The achievement reflects Lear Capital's commitment to customer education and transparent business practices that have distinguished the company in a competitive marketplace. This customer-first approach has enabled steady growth even as the precious metals industry has evolved over nearly three decades.

"Our clients understand that precious metals have historically served as reliable hedges against economic uncertainty," said DeMeritt. "As we've seen throughout our 28 years in business, investors consistently turn to precious metals during times of market volatility."

The milestone comes amid growing demand for precious metals investments, driven by factors including rising national debt, inflation concerns, and global economic uncertainty.

About Lear Capital

Since 1997, Lear Capital has been a trusted name in the precious metals industry, providing expert guidance and tailored solutions on gold and silver. With a commitment to transparency and customer education, Lear Capital empowers clients to make informed decisions about incorporating gold, silver, and other precious metals into their long-term financial strategies.

Media Contact:

Matt Konigsmark

[email protected]

800-576-9355

SOURCE Lear Capital

