T&H Farms Sells Tax Credits From Solar Agrivoltaics Project

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 590 kW solar array will generate significant energy savings for the North Carolina farm, owned by third-generation farmers. The project was developed by, who has strong experience in agricultural solar development. In addition to the federal tax credits, the project received a grant from the's Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), as well as financing from

"We're proud to support agrivoltaics projects like T&H Farms that help working farms significantly reduce their energy bills through clean energy adoption," said Inigo Rengifo Melia, CEO of Concentro. "Tax credits combined with REAP grants present a powerful opportunity for farms across the U.S., many of which are well suited for co-location of solar without changing land use. With REAP grants covering up to 50% of project costs and tax credits accounting for another 30-40%, farms can access solar with minimal investment."

"This solar project helps us offset rising energy costs and provides us the flexibility to pursue additional initiatives that benefit the quality and efficiency of our operation," said Logan Hoffner, one of the owners of T&H Farms . "Good stewardship of the natural resources we are afforded directly benefits our business in the present, while also building towards a more sustainable operation for our future generations. We're grateful to our partners for their efforts in completing this project."

About Concentro

Concentro is a platform helping clean energy developers monetize tax credits through transferability, with a focus on DG assets. They take a differentiated high touch approach managing the entire end-to-end process from running diligence to providing full-wrap insurance, making it effortless for small-mid sized projects to transact. They have over $1bn in credits from over 100 developer partners and are backed by top-tier investors. To learn more, visit .

