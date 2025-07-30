30 Km/H Direct Impact Against 242 Mm-High Obstacle: TIGGO7 CSH Passes Mexico Battery Scrape Test Without Critical Damage
The test conclusively validated the robust capabilities of Chery's "Guardian Battery" system. Its lithium iron phosphate blade battery provides an inherently stable chemical foundation, while the 780MPa high-strength steel underbody armor -combined with a chainmail-inspired structural design-effectively dissipates impact forces. The system's millisecond-response high-voltage cutoff technology (disconnecting circuits within 10ms) eliminates short-circuit risks, and its IP68-rated dustproof certification ensures reliable performance under the most challenging road conditions.
The Mexico battery scrape test marks the third stop of Chery Super Hybrid (CSH)'s global safety challenge tour, following rigorous evaluations in China including spiral rollover and dual-vehicle collision test, along with a grueling 53-hour saltwater immersion trial in Indonesia. Chery continues to validate its vehicles under six extreme global conditions-extreme cold, extreme heat, extreme dryness, extreme humidity, high-speed conditions, and rough terrain-positioning itself as the first Chinese automaker to conduct comprehensive extreme safety validation overseas. The automaker further amplifies its safety commitment through high-visibility displays at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest international travel hub, proclaiming its core safety philosophy: "Safety, for Family." Leveraging its industry-leading battery safety technology, Chery is accelerating its global hybrid market expansion, turning its vision of "Let everyone enjoy five-star protection" into a tangible reality for customers worldwide.
