Scientific Games Wins Top Honors For Organizational Excellence In India

"Scientific Games India has proven once again that we are creating a high-performance, future-focused workplace," said Pat McHugh , CEO of Scientific Games . "Our team in India plays an important role in supporting and enhancing the way we deliver technology solutions across our global lottery business."

The GCC Workplace Award highlights Scientific Games' exceptional progress in building a high-performance, people-first workplace supporting both business outcomes and employee well-being. The company's Bengaluru-based operations serve as a strategic hub for software development, technology operations, research and quality assurance.

"What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects how we've grown as a team, scaling up in capabilities while staying true to our company culture," said Mahesh Nanjundappa , Managing Director of Scientific Games India. "Over the past year, we've sharpened our focus on leadership development, cross-functional collaboration and building an environment where people feel trusted to solve complex challenges."

The GCC Workplace Awards celebrate organizations in India that are redefining what a great workplace looks like. Scientific Games was recognized from a competitive pool of 450 nominated organizations. The selection involved a rigorous, multi-stage process, including quantitative reviews, qualitative assessments of internal policies and programs and benchmarking against peer organizations. Key evaluation areas included leadership and culture, diversity and inclusion, employee well-being, innovation and external reputation.

The judges awarded the company 5 out of 5 ratings for employee engagement and well-being, as well as workplace culture, citing strong leadership support and structured feedback mechanisms. Its formal rewards and recognition programs, comprehensive benefits including health, dental and vision coverage and diversity and inclusion efforts.

Scientific Games' India location contributes to delivering the company's high-performance lottery and sports betting solutions to government-regulated lotteries in 50 countries.

© 2025 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames .

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC