Inventhelp Inventor Develops Aid For Daily Living/Dressing (BTK-272)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to fasten a button, close a zipper, tie shoes or a necktie, or close the clasp of jewelry items with minimal effort," said an inventor, from Dadeville, Ala., "so I invented the ZIP BUTTON. My design enables you to dress without assistance."

The invention provides an accessory to assist in fastening a button, closing zippers, tying shoes, and securing jewelry clasps. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle and strain. As a result, it increases convenience. It also could increase independence. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for everyone, especially those with limited manual dexterity such as arthritis suffers, the elderly, and young children. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BTK-272, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

