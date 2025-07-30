With 5.9%, Ballistic Protection Market To Reach USD 23.69 Billion By 2031 Experiences Growth In Business Aviation Sector The Insight Partners
|
(USD Million)
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
United States
|
806,230.2
|
860,692.2
|
916,014.7
|
9,68,381.6
|
China
|
285,930.5
|
291,958.4
|
296,438.6
|
3,17,561.0
|
Russia
|
65,907.7
|
102,366.6
|
109,454.4
|
1,50,534.0
|
India
|
76,348.5
|
79,976.8
|
83,574.6
|
83,623.1
|
Saudi Arabia
|
63,194.7
|
70,920.0
|
75,813.3
|
78,953.6
Stay Updated on Ballistic Protection Market Trends:
Ballistic Protection Market Segmentation
-
Based on product type, the ballistic protection market is segmented into personal protection equipment, cockpit ballistic protection, ballistic door, ballistic floors, engine protection, hull and body, and others. The personal protection equipment segment held the largest market share in 2024.
The market is segmented by material type into bulletproof glass, composites, ceramics, metals and alloys, fabric, and others. The composites segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.
The market is segmented by application into homeland security, military, and commercial. The military segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.
By platform, the market is segmented into airborne, marine, and land. The land segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.
By technology, the market is segmented into soft armor and hard armor. The hard armor segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.
Competitive Strategy and Development
-
Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the ballistic protection market are BAE Systems; Honeywell International Inc; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Rheinmetall AG; Saab AB; Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.; Avon Protection plc; TenCate Advanced Armor; Teijin Limited; Morgan Advanced Materials plc; 3M Company; Gentex Corporation; Survitec Group Limited; and ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC among others.
Trending Topics: Body armor market, Ballistic vests, Lightweight bulletproof vest, Tactical plate carrier, Ballistic helmets, Ballistic shields, Vehicle ballistic protection, Armored vehicle protection systems, Ballistic panels, etc.
Global Headlines on Ballistic Protection Market
-
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. launched Kevlar EXO, a next-generation aramid fiber that offers enhanced protection, lightness, and flexibility.
Iten Defense LLC, a U.S.-based advanced composite armor manufacturer, acquired Transparent Armor Solutions.
Craig International Ballistics, an Australian company, secured a multimillion-dollar contract to provide ballistic protection for the first three of Australia's Hunter-class frigates.
Get Premium Copy of Size and Growth Ballistic Protection Market Report by 2031 at:
Conclusion
The global ballistic protection market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Personal protection equipment, including body armor, helmets, and shields, remains dominant, reflecting widespread adoption among military and law enforcement agencies.
However, vehicle protection equipment is the fastest-growing segment, propelled by increased procurement of armored vehicles and the need to safeguard personnel against improvised explosive devices (IEDs), anti-tank weaponry, and ballistic threats. Among materials, composites and aramid fibers are most prevalent, while advanced ceramics and composites register the highest growth rates due to their superior strength-to-weight ratios and multi-hit capabilities. Military applications continue to account for the largest market share. Still, homeland security and civilian/commercial uses are expanding rapidly, fueled by rising concerns over terrorism, violent crime, and personal safety.
Industry leaders such as BAE Systems, Honeywell, DuPont, Rheinmetall, and Saab maintain their positions through strategic partnerships, continuous R&D, and a focus on integrated solutions. At the same time, smaller, agile firms are carving out niches with rapid prototyping, customer-centric design, and collaborations with academic institutions to explore next-generation materials.
Trending Related Reports:
-
Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market Report 2031 by Segments, Geography, Dynamics, Recent Developments, and Strategic Insights
Ballistic Composites Market Size , Analysis, Players – 2031
Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2025–2031 | Growth Insights
Military Vehicle Market Overview by 2031
Airborne Surveillance Market Key Findings and Share by 2031
Port Security Market Key Findings and Share by 2031
Air Gun Market Dynamics and Analysis by 2031
Smoke Grenade Market Trends and Top Players by 2031
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients get solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:
Contact Person: Ankit Mathur
E-mail : [email protected]
Phone : +1-646-491-9876
Logo:
SOURCE The Insight PartnersWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment