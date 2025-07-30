Water Tower Research Publishes Initiation Of Coverage Report On GPO Plus, Inc.,“A $327 Billion Overlooked Market Opportunity”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Water Tower Research () has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX) titled,“A $327 Billion Overlooked Market Opportunity.” The report can be accessed here.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research ( ) has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX) titled,“A $327 Billion Overlooked Market Opportunity.” The report can be accessed here .

GPOX's approach is solving the biggest pain point for the $860B U.S. convenience store market, where 63% of 152,000+ stores are single-location operators. With ~500 stores today and improving gross margins, GPOX is built for scale and aiming to reach 20K stores, leveraging new SKUs, private label expansion, inside sales, and a capital-light inventory model to drive multi-channel growth. At $3,000 per store/month, potential revenue could scale to

$720M annually at 20,000 stores. Whether it's vapes, hemp-based goods, or energy shots, this reliable, repeat business can help fuel consistent growth.

GPOX is reinventing the traditional Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model through tech-enabled "Mini-Hubs," profitably servicing underserved rural convenience stores and gas stations. Over 70% of the 152,000 U.S. c-stores are located outside major metros, and more than 60% are independently owned. Their unique model consolidates the fragmented 15%-20% of products overlooked by larger distributors, representing a $50B market gap by solving critical inventory, sourcing, and vendor challenges for independent retailers.

GPOX's proprietary PRISM+ platform leverages AI to optimize routing, inventory, and sales workflows, improving operational efficiency and driving an 87% increase in gross margins (a Y/Y comparison for the nine months ending in 3Q, January 31, 2025). Its Scan Pay system reduces store inventory risk by allowing stores to pay only for products after they are sold, shifting unsold items between stores to avoid waste. This incentivizes store managers to actively promote products, further boosting sales and bring efficiency to an industry traditionally slow to adopt new technology.

Revenue increased 13% to $1.23 million in 3QFY25 from $1.09 million in 3QFY24. Gross profit margin was 28%, compared with 15% for 3QFY24, driven by a significant reduction in the cost of revenue. The company reported a net loss of $0.41 million for 3QFY25, which is an improvement from the $0.88 million loss in 3QFY24.

