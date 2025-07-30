Lendingpad Launches Mutual Of Omaha Mortgage TPO Integration To Enhance Broker Loan Submissions

LendingPad and Mutual of Omaha Announce Integration

Strategic partnership streamlines broker access to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage TPO, driving faster submissions and improved productivity.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LendingPad, a leading cloud-native loan origination system today announced a strategic integration with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage TPO, enhancing the LendingPad Wholesale Gateway to streamline loan submissions, enhance productivity, and simplify compliance.

The integration allows broker clients to select Mutual of Omaha Mortgage TPO from LendingPad's dropdown menu as a preferred lender. This seamless connection enables brokers to process loans within LendingPad and register files directly with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage TPO, along with the ability to pass documents. The streamlined workflow keeps Mutual of Omaha top-of-mind with clients while making it significantly easier for brokers to do business with the lender.

"LendingPad is such a great company, and their technology is so user friendly. This partnership allows our broker clients to send us loans much more quickly and easily," said Dennis Patchett, VP of Production at Mutual of Omaha Mortgage TPO.

The integration represents another step in LendingPad's commitment to creating a comprehensive ecosystem that connects brokers with leading wholesale lenders through technology that simplifies the loan origination process.

“Our goal has always been to create technology that removes friction from the mortgage process,” said Wes Yuan, CEO of LendingPad.“By integrating Mutual of Omaha Mortgage TPO into our Wholesale Marketplace, we're giving brokers another powerful option to streamline their workflows and improve efficiency. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to building connections that help mortgage professionals succeed.”

LendingPad's cloud-native platform serves lenders, brokers, banks, and credit unions with comprehensive automated solutions built by mortgage experts for mortgage experts. The system offers real-time synchronization, robust compliance tools and intuitive workflows that significantly reduce operational costs while enhancing the lending experience.

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern and innovative Loan Origination System (LOS) serving lenders, brokers, banks, credit unions, and wholesalers with centralized and compliant automated technology tailored to the mortgage industry. Recognized for excellence with the HousingWire's Tech 100 award and NAMB's Service Provider of the Year in Software and Technology, LendingPad streamlines the entire mortgage lending process while reducing operational costs. The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) endorses the platform. LendingPad is a proud member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), ACUMA, NYAMB, and the MISMO organization. For more information, visit lendingpad .

About Mutual of Omaha Mortgage TPO

Mutual of Omaha Mortgage is owned by Mutual of Omaha, founded in 1909. By formation documents, the firm is a“mutual”, owned by its policyholders. Being part of a firm with this ownership governance keeps a laser focus on what's most important to you, not what's most important to the bottom line. For more information, visit moomwholesale/tposervices .

