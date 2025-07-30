Caught On Camera: Gurugram Woman Seriously Injured In Dog Attack During Morning Walk In Posh Complex

MENAFN - Live Mint) A woman was seriously injured after being attacked by a pet Husky while she was out for a morning walk on Golf Course Road in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday.

The incident took place around 7 am, when the woman, who lives in a nearby society, was walking with two others on the footpath. As a woman with a Husky passed by, the dog suddenly lunged at the victim, biting her arm and knocking her to the ground.

Despite the dog owner's attempts to restrain the animal, the dog continued to attack until other morning walkers stepped in to help. After a struggle, the dog was finally pulled away and chained.

The victim sustained deep scratches on her hand and other injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and later discharged.

CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced on social media, prompting widespread concern. Based on the viral clip, Gurugram Police have launched an investigation.

The case has once again raised alarm among residents in the Delhi-NCR region, where dog attack incidents are reportedly on the rise.

Taking serious note of the growing threat, the Supreme Court on Monday initiated suo motu proceedings, calling the situation“alarming and disturbing”.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan acted upon a media report that highlighted the death of a six-year-old in Delhi due to rabies caused by a dog bite.

“This is a highly disturbing news report titled 'City hounded by strays and kids pay price',” the court observed.“It contains extremely troubling details. There are reports of hundreds of dog bite incidents from both cities and peripheral areas, many of which have led to rabies infections. Ultimately, it is infants and senior citizens who are falling prey to this deadly disease.”

The court has now taken up the issue for further examination.