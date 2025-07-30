Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:17 AM EST - Magma Silver Corp : Announces the commencement of a summer work program designed to evaluate and define targets for the planned Q4 drill program that will follow-up on previous work to identify new drill site locations at the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project in Peru. Magma Silver Corp shares V are trading unchanged at $0.19.

MENAFN30072025000212011056ID1109863311

