Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


TELUS Digital Experience

2025-07-30 10:09:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - TELUS Digital Experience : Announced the opening of its TELUS Digital Dubai office in the United Arab Emirates. This marks the company's entry into the Middle East, reinforcing its commitment to supporting its clients around the world with innovative, AI-fueled solutions that drive customer engagement and a more efficient enterprise. TELUS Digital Experience shares T are trading down $0.03 at $5.41.

