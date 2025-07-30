Greenheart Gold Announces Resignation Of Director
Justin van der Toorn, the President and CEO of the Company, commented, "On behalf of Greenheart Gold, we thank Mr. Petković for his contributions to the Company during his tenure and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours."
About Greenheart Gold Inc.
Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold intends to build on its technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ ( ) and the Company's website (
