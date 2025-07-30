Germany Hopes To Increase Military Aid To Ukraine To EUR 9B This Year
"For me, it's important to emphasize once again that we plan to confirm funding for Ukraine. This year, we are increasing it from EUR 8.3 billion to EUR 8.5 billion. And if we include additional funding, the total reaches about EUR 9 billion allocated in the budget to support Ukraine," the minister said.
He noted that the government will make significant investments in cybersecurity, counter-espionage, and anti-sabotage efforts, citing the rise in drone flights.
"These are all areas we are preparing for, investing substantial resources to secure Germany. We will meet NATO's capability targets. We want to be a reliable NATO partner, both within Europe and internationally," Klingbeil said.Read also: Germany to provide Ukraine five Patriot systems, fund long‐range drones – Pistorius
According to him, the number of personnel in the Bundeswehr will be increased by 10,000 this year, as Germany must respond to threats and be capable of deterrence and defense. For that, the Bundeswehr must be better equipped.
As reported, Germany is the largest provider of aid to Ukraine in Europe.
Photo: x.com/larsklingbeil
