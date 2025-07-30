EU's Automated Border System To Launch In October

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: The European Union announced Wednesday that a delayed new border-check system for non-EU nationals, which will do away with passport stamps, will finally launch in October.

The so-called Entry/Exit System (EES), was initially supposed to kick in last November but was pushed back at the last minute as several countries were not ready.

The EES will record visitors' date of entry and exit and keep track of overstays and refused entries.

Travellers will have details and biometric data -- facial images and fingerprints -- collected.

The system's introduction has raised fears of queues and longer waiting times for people travelling to Europe on trains, ferries and planes.

In March, member states agreed on a phased roll out, which the European Commission said Wednesday will begin on October 12.

"This will strengthen security... by helping us identify overstayers, prevent irregular movements, and reduce document and identity fraud," said Magnus Brunner, the commissioner for migration.

First agreed on in 2017, the automated system will be used in the EU's 27 countries with the exception of Ireland and Cyprus.

Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, which are not EU members but are part of the Schengen free movement area, will also apply it.

The commission said that travellers "can expect information campaigns" at airports and other border crossings across the EU in the months leading up to the launch.

"With a six-month rollout, member states, travellers, and businesses will have the time to adjust to the new system," Brunner said.

Under the phased rollout, member states should ramp up towards operating the system at half of border crossing points after three months and have it fully deployed by six months.

"EES may take each passenger a few extra minutes to complete so be prepared to wait longer than usual at the border once the system starts," Britain's Foreign Office said in a travel update.