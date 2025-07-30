Lupus Foundation Of America Appoints Brad Rovin, MD, As Chair Of Its Medical-Scientific Advisory Council

Rovin brings exceptional leadership and expertise in lupus research and care

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America, the national force devoted to solving the cruel mystery of lupus, announced the appointment of Brad H. Rovin, MD, FACP, FASN, as Chair of its Medical-Scientific Advisory Council (MSAC). Dr. Rovin succeeds Karen Costenbader, MD, MPH, who led the MSAC for the past eight years with distinction.

Dr. Rovin, a globally recognized clinical trialist and nephrologist, brings deep expertise in lupus and autoimmune kidney diseases. He serves as the Lee A. Hebert Professor of Nephrology and Director of the Division of Nephrology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. He has held key leadership roles in the American Society of Nephrology, is Deputy Editor of Kidney International, and co-chairs guideline development for Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO). A recipient of the Lupus Foundation of America's 2024 Evelyn V. Hess Award, Dr. Rovin is a long-serving MSAC member with a strong record in advancing clinical trials, biomarker development, and patient-focused care. In his new role as chair of the council, he will help guide the Lupus Foundation of America's efforts to advance research, education, and access to care for everyone impacted by lupus.

"I am honored to serve as Chair of the Lupus Foundation of America Medical-Scientific Advisory Council at such a pivotal time, when lupus research is accelerating at an unprecedented pace," said Dr. Rovin. "The Lupus Foundation of America is critically important to the research field, having spent nearly 50 years contributing to significant research advancements and ensuring that research priorities align with the needs of people living with this debilitating disease. I am committed to driving innovation and fostering collaboration that advances lupus research and expands access to life-changing treatments."

The MSAC provides scientific and clinical expertise to guide the Lupus Foundation of America in ensuring that its research and education efforts are impactful, evidence-based, and aligned with the evolving needs of the lupus community. The MSAC Chair leads the Council's structure and strategy, provides recommendations on membership, and helps drive scientific priorities across the Foundation's work.

"The Medical-Scientific Advisory Council at the Lupus Foundation of America plays a vital role in advancing our mission. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Brad Rovin as the new MSAC Chair and we are confident that his leadership and expertise in the lupus field are exactly what the Lupus Foundation of America needs to navigate the evolving landscape of lupus research, care, and advocacy," said Louise Vetter, President and CEO of the Lupus Foundation of America. "With Dr. Rovin at the helm, we are confident that LFA will continue to make significant strides improving the quality of life of everyone affected by lupus, including reducing the time to diagnosis, broadening treatment options, and ensuring access to care for communities with the greatest needs."

The Lupus Foundation of America also extends its sincere gratitude to Dr. Karen Costenbader, who has served as chair for eight years. Dr. Costenbader has been instrumental in driving the Foundation's mission forward and led the development of formal study sections to strengthen the Foundation's peer review process and guided the launch of signature initiatives such as the Mesenchymal Stromal Cells in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (MiSLE) study, Systemic Lupus International Collaborating Clinics (SLICC), Lupus Addressing Health Inequities in Minorities (AIM) program, and IMPACT awards.

Dr. Rovin began his term as chair in June of 2025, marking an exciting new chapter for the MSAC and the LFA's role in advancing lupus research.

To learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America's research initiatives, visit lupus/research .

About the Lupus Foundation of America:

The Lupus Foundation of America is the only national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable, and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus.

About Lupus:

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with, and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, hits out of nowhere, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive, and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to its scope and devastation.

