Cabo Platinum Secures $30 Million Legal Victory Against Vegas Dave

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabo Platinum, LLC has been awarded a $30 million judgment in its legal case against David Nakama Oancea (known publicly as "Vegas Dave") following proceedings in the Clark County Eighth Judicial District Court (Case No: A-24-892991-B). The case involved claims of business disparagement and breach of contract.

In 2016, Cabo Platinum rented a villa to Las Vegas-based sports bettor "Vegas Dave." After Dave purchased a property and adjacent lots, he entered into a short-term rental agreement with Cabo Platinum. However, in 2024, Dave abruptly canceled 24 confirmed and prepaid bookings, including weddings and major events, resulting in financial losses and operational disruptions for Cabo Platinum.

Subsequently, Oancea made a series of public statements on social media and podcast platforms that the Court found to be false and damaging to Cabo Platinum's business and reputation. The Company filed suit to protect its reputation and sought the recovery of monetary damages.

Cabo Platinum, represented by attorneys Dan McNutt, Mark Hesiak, and Matthew Wolf of the McNutt Law Firm, appeared in court on June 30, 2025. The Court found in favor of Cabo Platinum, issuing a civil judgment for business disparagement, and breach of contract. The Court also awarded punitive damages.

Danette Reid and Mishan Andre, co-founders of Cabo Platinum, said, "We are pleased the Court recognized the frivolous nature of Mr. Oancea's claims. This decision affirms our commitment to integrity and service. Cabo Platinum remains fully operational and focused on delivering world-class villa experiences in Los Cabos."

About Cabo Platinum:

Cabo Platinum is a premier luxury villa company in Los Cabos, Mexico. Their Villa Specialists and award-winning Concierge Team offer curated, vacation experiences with white-glove service.

