Elevate Health Technologies Perfects Technology For Medically Integrated Dispensing - Announcing Collaboration With Cervey

HOUSTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Health Technologies , a leading healthcare technology company, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Cervey , a national leader in specialty pharmacy technology. The partnership supports advances in Elevate Health Technologies' proprietary OnePulse Connect platform, already trusted by healthcare practices nationwide for buy and bill, inventory and procurement management.

Advances in Technology

Elevate Health Technologies' perfected platform will enable healthcare providers to efficiently dispense specialty medications and provide infusion treatments to patients from within their practice, resulting in increased revenue and improved patient outcomes.

Moreover, options for robust patient engagement and in-person OnePulse Navigator clinicians provide the perfect combination of technology and high-touch support needed for patients to effectively manage their complex, chronic conditions.

Elevate Health Technologies is committed to reshaping the patient experience with innovative technology and personalized support, ensuring providers have simple, efficient solutions for medically integrated dispensing (MID) and enhanced care management.

Leadership Perspectives

Howard Barsky, Chief Operating Officer at Elevate Health Technologies, shared his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Cervey, as they continue to support our mission to improve patient care and outcomes through technology. We have been perfecting our innovation for over a decade and are excited to see it come to fruition to redefine patient care."

Trent Jackson, Senior VP of Technology, Cervey, echoed this sentiment: "We are proud to support Elevate Health Technologies' latest innovations which enable providers to simplify in-office prescription dispensing and tap into new revenue streams, while delivering the ultimate convenience and best-in-class care to patients."

About Elevate Health Technologies:

Elevate Health Technologies is committed to making healthcare better for everyone. We collaborate with healthcare providers, patients, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors to deliver innovative technologies that truly make a difference . OnePulse Connect empowers healthcare practices by optimizing efficiency and streamlining care-whether through buy-and-bill management, inventory tracking, medically integrated dispensing, or in-office infusion services. Visit to learn more.

About Cervey:

Cervey, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of M&D Holding Company. Cervey provides technology and distribution solutions to the 340B market, hospitals, PBMs and long-term care organizations. Visit Cervey for more information.

For media inquiries, contact: Darcey McDermott, Chief Marketing Officer, Elevate Health Technologies [email protected]

SOURCE Elevate Health Technologies

