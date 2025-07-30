Battling Billions Of Saltmarsh Mosquitoes
~~Learn How Scientists and Highly-Trained Professionals are Protecting Public Health and Vital Industries~~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Mosquito Control Association will be hosting a virtual news conference on Thursday, July 31, at 10:00 am EST via Zoom to talk about an onslaught of saltmarsh mosquitoes in Florida.
Florida is accustomed to an influx of visitors each summer. But not all of them are welcome.
Billions of saltmarsh mosquitoes have been hatching and swarming the state. These aggressive bloodsuckers, known for painful bites, pose a challenge for Florida's mosquito control experts. Up to 150 of these mosquitoes can attack a person in less than a minute, and they pose a health risk for pets and livestock.
Thankfully, Florida is home to the world's top mosquito control professionals. Join a virtual panel to learn more:
-
Who:
Moderator - Dr. Keira Lucas , Deputy Executive Director of Collier Mosquito Control District
David Addison , MS, Retired Biologist, Conservancy of Southwest Florida
Dr. Eva Buckner , Assistant Professor and Medical Entomology Specialist, UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory
Joseph Faella, Director of Brevard County Mosquito Control
Howie Grimm Jr., Mayor of Everglades City
-
When: Thursday, July 31 10 a.m. Eastern
To join the Zoom Meeting please use the link below:
The Florida Mosquito Control Association (FMCA) and its members - 67 mosquito control programs including 15 independent districts - are dedicated to protecting public health and comfort. Their focus is not only pest management-it is a critical public service that safeguards people, pets, and livestock from disease and distress.
For more information on Saltmarsh Mosquitoes, click here .
For more information on the Florida Mosquito Control Association, click here .
Contact:
Alia Faraj-Johnson , 850-212-8317
SOURCE Florida Mosquito Control AssociationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment