Battling Billions Of Saltmarsh Mosquitoes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Mosquito Control Association will be hosting a virtual news conference on Thursday, July 31, at 10:00 am EST via Zoom to talk about an onslaught of saltmarsh mosquitoes in Florida.

Florida is accustomed to an influx of visitors each summer. But not all of them are welcome.

Billions of saltmarsh mosquitoes have been hatching and swarming the state. These aggressive bloodsuckers, known for painful bites, pose a challenge for Florida's mosquito control experts. Up to 150 of these mosquitoes can attack a person in less than a minute, and they pose a health risk for pets and livestock.

Thankfully, Florida is home to the world's top mosquito control professionals. Join a virtual panel to learn more:

Who:

Moderator - Dr. Keira Lucas , Deputy Executive Director of Collier Mosquito Control District

David Addison , MS, Retired Biologist, Conservancy of Southwest Florida

Dr. Eva Buckner , Assistant Professor and Medical Entomology Specialist, UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory

Joseph Faella, Director of Brevard County Mosquito Control

Howie Grimm Jr., Mayor of Everglades City

When: Thursday, July 31 10 a.m. Eastern

The Florida Mosquito Control Association (FMCA) and its members - 67 mosquito control programs including 15 independent districts - are dedicated to protecting public health and comfort. Their focus is not only pest management-it is a critical public service that safeguards people, pets, and livestock from disease and distress.

For more information on Saltmarsh Mosquitoes, click here .

For more information on the Florida Mosquito Control Association, click here .

Contact:

Alia Faraj-Johnson , 850-212-8317

SOURCE Florida Mosquito Control Association

