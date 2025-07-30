Comcast Connects More Than 1,200 Homes And Businesses In Montgomery County To Reliable, High-Speed Internet

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Bringing fiber connections to rural Montgomery County is a top priority, and we are grateful for Comcast's investment in the unserved and underserved areas of Waveland, Waynetown, Ladoga, New Market and southern Crawfordsville," said Jim Fulwider, Montgomery County Commissioner. "By working together, we've made it possible for these newly connected homes and businesses to thrive with reliable, high-speed Internet."

Comcast's investment comes in partnership with the State of Indiana's Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program , which has invested $350 million toward improving broadband access and adoption in the state.

"We are working to ensure that every Hoosier has access to high-speed, reliable, affordable broadband," said Steve Cox, Indiana's Chief Broadband Officer. "Connecting every corner of our state will provide economic mobility and connect residents and businesses to a better quality of life. With this partnership, Comcast is helping us make that happen."

Overall, Comcast has invested nearly $600 million to grow and evolve its expansive fiber-rich network in Indiana over the last three years and operates more than 65,500 WiFi hotspots across the state.

"For rural communities to continue to grow, residents and businesses need to know they can count on high-speed internet access," said Joni Hart, vice president of Government Affairs, Comcast Indiana. "Comcast is proud to continue its commitment to rural Hoosiers by bringing our next-generation network home to Montgomery County."

A Network You Can Trust to be Reliable, Fast and Secure

Comcast's state-of-the-art network is built to enable residents and businesses to thrive in today's constantly connected world. Montgomery County joins 64 million homes and businesses that have access to a network that is trusted by essential community organizations like hospitals, schools, transportation systems and first responders. It delivers symmetrical speeds, 99.9 percent reliability and security built in from the ground up to keep customers safe from cyber threats.

Introducing Xfinity for Consumers

Comcast's residential services are marketed under the Xfinity brand and consumers in the company's Indiana footprint can take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of products, including Internet , video , mobile , voice and home security . With symmetrical Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

What it Means for Residents

Comcast's commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That's why Comcast created Internet Essentials , a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. The program has helped more than 772,000 Indiana residents connect to the Internet since its launch in 2011.

