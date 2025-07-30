Asia-Pacific Digital Payment Methods, Trends, & Consumer Shifts Analysis Report 2025-2028 Despite Digital Surge, Cash Persists In Hong Kong, Vietnam, And Malaysia
Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Digital Payments 2025: Payment Methods, Trends, & Consumer Shifts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mobile Wallets to Surpass Cards by 2027 Across Asia-Pacific, While AI and Regulation Drive Payment Innovation
Mobile Wallets Surge, but Cards and Cash Stay Relevant
By 2028, non-cash transactions in Asia-Pacific are set to hit 1.5 trillion, with digital wallets making up 66% of POS payments by 2027, up from 50% in 2023. China, Indonesia, and South Korea lead this shift, thanks to QR codes, super-apps, and government initiatives. Still, cards hold strong in Japan and Australia due to trusted systems and loyalty programs, while cash remains widely used in Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia, especially for offline spending.
AI Drives Payment Innovation with Uneven Uptake
Artificial intelligence is reshaping payments, boosting fraud prevention, credit access, and operations. Visa has put over USD 3 billion into AI tools like Visa Protect to strengthen real-time payment security. Southeast Asian firms expect 7-9% cost savings and up to 9% revenue gains from AI by 2027, though adoption rates differ across markets.
Regulations Boost Cross-Border Payment Connectivity
Efforts like India's UPI expansion, China's e-CNY pilots, and Indonesia's QRIS system are improving cross-border and domestic payment links. These regulatory moves are streamlining fragmented systems and opening new opportunities for regional and global commerce.
Questions Covered
- What share of Asia-Pacific POS transactions will be made by digital wallets in 2027? What cost savings do Southeast Asian companies expect from AI by 2027? What is the projected growth of India's E-Commerce payments market by 2028? What growth is expected in South Korea's card transaction value by 2028? What is the projected size of Japan's mobile payments market by 2030?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
2. Management Summary
3. Asia-Pacific Digital Payments Insights and AI Developments
- Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021 - 2024e & 2028f Total B2B Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021 - 2024e & 2028f Payments Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2013, 2018, 2020 - 2023 Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2018 & 2023 Payment Mix of New vs Traditional Payments, in % of Transaction Volume, 2023 Top Point-of-Sales Payment Methods, in % of Transaction Value, 2023 - 2027f Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f AI Applications in Credit Inclusion, Finance Automation, and Procurement, April 2025 AI in Fraud Detection, Real-Time Payment Security, and Biometric Authentication, July 2025 AI Integration, Stablecoin Cards, Tokenised Transfers, and Micro-Merchant Access, June 2025 Funding for AI-Driven FinTech Companies, in USD billions, 2023-2025f SEA: Enablers of AI Adoption in E-Commerce and Digital Payments, April 2025 SEA: Average Cost Reduction from AI/GenAI, in % of Total Costs, 2023 & 2027 SEA: Average Revenue Growth from AI/GenAI, in % Revenue Growth, 2023 & 2027
4. China Payment Market Overview, Mobile Wallet Use, and Consumer Trends
- Mobile Wallet Penetration, Digital Infrastructure, and Consumer Adoption, June 2025 Mobile Wallet Penetration among Adult Consumers, in %, Q2 2023 Mobile Wallet Ownership and Usage, in %, Q2 2023 Share of Consumers Using WeChat Pay Daily, in %, 2023 WeChat Pay & Alipay Market Share in % and Ecosystem Penetration in Mobile Payments, 2023 Share of Consumer Transactions by Payment Method, in %, 2024 Development of Online Payment Usage and User Penetration, Dec. 2020 - Dec. 2024 Forecasted Payment Market Size, in USD trillions, 2025e & 2030f Card Transaction Value, in USD trillion, 2024 & 2028f Debit Card Transaction Value, in CNY trillions, 2020 - 2028f Credit and Charge Card Transaction Value, in CNY trillions, 2020 - 2028f
5. Japan Payment Market Overview, Cashless Adoption, and Consumer Preferences
- Card Payment Market Trends, Cash Usage, and Government Cashless Policy Targets, July 2025 Breakdown of Cashless Payments by Method, in %, 2017 - 2024 Cashless Payment Ratio, in %, 2017 - 2024 Share of Household Adoption of E-Money, in %, 2023 Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Payment Method for Internet Transactions, in %, 2024 Mobile Payments Market Size, in USD billion, 2025 & 2030f Real-Time Transactions Volume, in billions, 2023 & 2028 Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Share of Paper-Based Payments, in %, 2023 & 2028f
6. India Payment Market Overview, Digital Wallet Use, and E-Commerce Payments
- Share of Consumers Using Digital Wallets for Online and In-Store Purchases, in %, 2023 Mobile Wallet Payments, in USD trillion, 2024 & 2028f Share of Electronic Payments Conducted via Real-Time Transactions, in %, 2023 Most Frequently Used Online Payment Methods for E-Commerce, in %, 2024 Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Share of Online Credit Card Transactions Within Total Card Spending, in %, September 2024 Share of Online Credit Card Spending, in %, April 2024 - September 2024
7. South Korea Payment Market Overview, Mobile Payments, and Online Shopping Trends
- Share of Smartphone Ownership, in %, 2023 Share of Digital Transactions via Mobile Devices, in %, 2023 Daily Usage Volume of Simple Payment Services, in millions, 2022 & 2023 Transaction Value of Simple Payment Services, in USD million, 2022 & 2023 Samsung Pay Market Share in Mobile Payments, in % of Total and In-Person Payments, 2023 Frequency of Online Shopping Activity, in %, 2024 B2C E-Commerce Payment Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Mobile Payments Market Size, in USD billions, 2024 & 2033f Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f
8. Australia Payment Market Overview, Card Transactions, and BNPL Preferences
- Mobile Wallet Payments, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Share of Gen Z & Y Consumers Who Find BNPL Most Appealing for E-Commerce Payments, in %, 2024
9. Indonesia Payment Market Overview, E-Wallet Use, and Merchant Payment Trends
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f Mobile Payments Market Size, in USD billions, 2025e & 2030f Mobile Payments Market Share, by Payment Type, in %, 2024 Mobile Payments Market Share, by Application, in %, 2024 Share of Consumers by Payment Method Used, in %, 2023 Share of Consumers Using E-Wallets for Financial Transactions, in %, 2023 Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024
10. Vietnam Payment Market Overview, E-Wallet Providers, and Merchant Adoption
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f Market Share of Leading E-Wallet Providers, in %, 2023 Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024
11. Thailand Payment Market Overview, Mobile Wallet Use, and Merchant Initiatives
- Mobile Wallet Payments, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024
12. Singapore Payment Market Overview, Card Transactions, and Merchant Insights
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024
13. Philippines Payment Market Overview, Card Transactions, and Merchant Trends
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024
14. Malaysia Payment Market Overview, E-Wallet Use, and Card Transactions
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Share of Consumers Using E-Wallets by Purchase Type (Online Shopping vs. Food Delivery), in %, 2024
15. Hong Kong Payment Market Overview, Digital Payment Share, and Market Trends
- Payment Market Size, in USD trillions, 2025e & 2030f Payment Market Share by Mode (Point of Sale vs. Online Sale), in %, 2024 Top Digital Payment Methods for Online Transactions, in % of Respondents, 2023 & 2024 Operational Localization, Consumer Preferences, and Regulatory Compliance, July 2025 Payment Integration, Merchant Adoption, and Digital Innovation, July 2025
16. New Zealand Payment Market Overview, Card Transactions, and E-Commerce Payments
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f Share of Payment Cards in the E-Commerce Market, in %, 2023"
Companies Featured
- Alipay WeChat Pay MoMo Zalopay NAPAS Bao Kim BRI (Bank Rakyat Indonesia) Bank Mandiri BCA (Bank Central Asia) Bank ICBC Indonesia Sumitomo Mitsui PayPay NEC DCS Singapore StraitsX dtcpay Maya OpenRice Woori Card Ant Bank (AlipayHK) Octopus Wonder Apple Pay Google Pay Samsung Wallet EFTPOS Afterpay Visa Mastercard American Express Grab Tencent LINE Pay Lendbuzz Upstart Scienaptic AI Enova HighRadius Tabs
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment