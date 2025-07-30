Asia-Pacific Digital Payment Methods, Trends, & Consumer Shifts Analysis Report 2025-2028 Despite Digital Surge, Cash Persists In Hong Kong, Vietnam, And Malaysia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Mobile Wallets Set to Lead Asia-Pacific Payments by 2027" Asia-Pacific's non-cash transactions are forecasted to soar to 1.5 trillion by 2028, with digital wallets capturing 66% of POS payments by 2027. Key players like China, Indonesia, and South Korea are instrumental in this trend, driven by innovations like QR codes and robust government support.

Mobile Wallets to Surpass Cards by 2027 Across Asia-Pacific, While AI and Regulation Drive Payment Innovation

Mobile Wallets Surge, but Cards and Cash Stay Relevant

By 2028, non-cash transactions in Asia-Pacific are set to hit 1.5 trillion, with digital wallets making up 66% of POS payments by 2027, up from 50% in 2023. China, Indonesia, and South Korea lead this shift, thanks to QR codes, super-apps, and government initiatives. Still, cards hold strong in Japan and Australia due to trusted systems and loyalty programs, while cash remains widely used in Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia, especially for offline spending.

AI Drives Payment Innovation with Uneven Uptake

Artificial intelligence is reshaping payments, boosting fraud prevention, credit access, and operations. Visa has put over USD 3 billion into AI tools like Visa Protect to strengthen real-time payment security. Southeast Asian firms expect 7-9% cost savings and up to 9% revenue gains from AI by 2027, though adoption rates differ across markets.

Regulations Boost Cross-Border Payment Connectivity

Efforts like India's UPI expansion, China's e-CNY pilots, and Indonesia's QRIS system are improving cross-border and domestic payment links. These regulatory moves are streamlining fragmented systems and opening new opportunities for regional and global commerce.

Questions Covered



What share of Asia-Pacific POS transactions will be made by digital wallets in 2027?

What cost savings do Southeast Asian companies expect from AI by 2027?

What is the projected growth of India's E-Commerce payments market by 2028?

What growth is expected in South Korea's card transaction value by 2028? What is the projected size of Japan's mobile payments market by 2030?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Asia-Pacific Digital Payments Insights and AI Developments



Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021 - 2024e & 2028f

Total B2B Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021 - 2024e & 2028f

Payments Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2013, 2018, 2020 - 2023

Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2018 & 2023

Payment Mix of New vs Traditional Payments, in % of Transaction Volume, 2023

Top Point-of-Sales Payment Methods, in % of Transaction Value, 2023 - 2027f

Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f

AI Applications in Credit Inclusion, Finance Automation, and Procurement, April 2025

AI in Fraud Detection, Real-Time Payment Security, and Biometric Authentication, July 2025

AI Integration, Stablecoin Cards, Tokenised Transfers, and Micro-Merchant Access, June 2025

Funding for AI-Driven FinTech Companies, in USD billions, 2023-2025f

SEA: Enablers of AI Adoption in E-Commerce and Digital Payments, April 2025

SEA: Average Cost Reduction from AI/GenAI, in % of Total Costs, 2023 & 2027 SEA: Average Revenue Growth from AI/GenAI, in % Revenue Growth, 2023 & 2027

4. China Payment Market Overview, Mobile Wallet Use, and Consumer Trends



Mobile Wallet Penetration, Digital Infrastructure, and Consumer Adoption, June 2025

Mobile Wallet Penetration among Adult Consumers, in %, Q2 2023

Mobile Wallet Ownership and Usage, in %, Q2 2023

Share of Consumers Using WeChat Pay Daily, in %, 2023

WeChat Pay & Alipay Market Share in % and Ecosystem Penetration in Mobile Payments, 2023

Share of Consumer Transactions by Payment Method, in %, 2024

Development of Online Payment Usage and User Penetration, Dec. 2020 - Dec. 2024

Forecasted Payment Market Size, in USD trillions, 2025e & 2030f

Card Transaction Value, in USD trillion, 2024 & 2028f

Debit Card Transaction Value, in CNY trillions, 2020 - 2028f Credit and Charge Card Transaction Value, in CNY trillions, 2020 - 2028f

5. Japan Payment Market Overview, Cashless Adoption, and Consumer Preferences



Card Payment Market Trends, Cash Usage, and Government Cashless Policy Targets, July 2025

Breakdown of Cashless Payments by Method, in %, 2017 - 2024

Cashless Payment Ratio, in %, 2017 - 2024

Share of Household Adoption of E-Money, in %, 2023

Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Payment Method for Internet Transactions, in %, 2024

Mobile Payments Market Size, in USD billion, 2025 & 2030f

Real-Time Transactions Volume, in billions, 2023 & 2028

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Share of Paper-Based Payments, in %, 2023 & 2028f

6. India Payment Market Overview, Digital Wallet Use, and E-Commerce Payments



Share of Consumers Using Digital Wallets for Online and In-Store Purchases, in %, 2023

Mobile Wallet Payments, in USD trillion, 2024 & 2028f

Share of Electronic Payments Conducted via Real-Time Transactions, in %, 2023

Most Frequently Used Online Payment Methods for E-Commerce, in %, 2024

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f

Share of Online Credit Card Transactions Within Total Card Spending, in %, September 2024 Share of Online Credit Card Spending, in %, April 2024 - September 2024

7. South Korea Payment Market Overview, Mobile Payments, and Online Shopping Trends



Share of Smartphone Ownership, in %, 2023

Share of Digital Transactions via Mobile Devices, in %, 2023

Daily Usage Volume of Simple Payment Services, in millions, 2022 & 2023

Transaction Value of Simple Payment Services, in USD million, 2022 & 2023

Samsung Pay Market Share in Mobile Payments, in % of Total and In-Person Payments, 2023

Frequency of Online Shopping Activity, in %, 2024

B2C E-Commerce Payment Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f

Mobile Payments Market Size, in USD billions, 2024 & 2033f Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f

8. Australia Payment Market Overview, Card Transactions, and BNPL Preferences



Mobile Wallet Payments, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Share of Gen Z & Y Consumers Who Find BNPL Most Appealing for E-Commerce Payments, in %, 2024

9. Indonesia Payment Market Overview, E-Wallet Use, and Merchant Payment Trends



Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f

Mobile Payments Market Size, in USD billions, 2025e & 2030f

Mobile Payments Market Share, by Payment Type, in %, 2024

Mobile Payments Market Share, by Application, in %, 2024

Share of Consumers by Payment Method Used, in %, 2023

Share of Consumers Using E-Wallets for Financial Transactions, in %, 2023

Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024

Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024

10. Vietnam Payment Market Overview, E-Wallet Providers, and Merchant Adoption



Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f

Market Share of Leading E-Wallet Providers, in %, 2023

Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024

Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024

11. Thailand Payment Market Overview, Mobile Wallet Use, and Merchant Initiatives



Mobile Wallet Payments, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f

Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024

Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024

12. Singapore Payment Market Overview, Card Transactions, and Merchant Insights



Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f

Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024

Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024

13. Philippines Payment Market Overview, Card Transactions, and Merchant Trends



Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f

Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024

Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024 Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024

14. Malaysia Payment Market Overview, E-Wallet Use, and Card Transactions



Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Share of Consumers Using E-Wallets by Purchase Type (Online Shopping vs. Food Delivery), in %, 2024

15. Hong Kong Payment Market Overview, Digital Payment Share, and Market Trends



Payment Market Size, in USD trillions, 2025e & 2030f

Payment Market Share by Mode (Point of Sale vs. Online Sale), in %, 2024

Top Digital Payment Methods for Online Transactions, in % of Respondents, 2023 & 2024

Operational Localization, Consumer Preferences, and Regulatory Compliance, July 2025 Payment Integration, Merchant Adoption, and Digital Innovation, July 2025

16. New Zealand Payment Market Overview, Card Transactions, and E-Commerce Payments



Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f Share of Payment Cards in the E-Commerce Market, in %, 2023"

Companies Featured



Alipay

WeChat Pay

MoMo

Zalopay

NAPAS

Bao Kim

BRI (Bank Rakyat Indonesia)

Bank Mandiri

BCA (Bank Central Asia)

Bank ICBC Indonesia

Sumitomo Mitsui

PayPay

NEC

DCS Singapore

StraitsX

dtcpay

Maya

OpenRice

Woori Card

Ant Bank (AlipayHK)

Octopus

Wonder

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Samsung Wallet

EFTPOS

Afterpay

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Grab

Tencent

LINE Pay

Lendbuzz

Upstart

Scienaptic AI

Enova

HighRadius Tabs

