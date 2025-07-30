Family Of Kentucky Airman Fatally Wounded By Sig Sauer P320 Military Variant Urges Discontinuation Of P320 Use Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky representing family of deceased USAF Airman Brayden T. Lovan

GREENVILLE, Ky., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family members of beloved Air Force Airman Brayden T. Lovan, 21, who was fatally wounded in an inexplicable, unintended firing of a Sig Sauer P320-variant service pistol, are urging military service units, federal agents, and law enforcement departments to stop using all variations of the Sig Sauer P320. Brayden's mother, Melinda Tucker, and family members are speaking out publicly after turning for assistance to Attorney Robert W. Zimmerman and the law firm Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky , of Philadelphia, which represents more than 100 Sig Sauer victims, injured or killed by the embattled P320 gun models.









“In the midst of their unimaginable grief, Brayden's family members are deeply concerned that what happened to him – a lethal uncommanded firing of a P320-variant pistol - could at any moment happen to another member of the armed forces, law enforcement, or civilians that own or use Sig Sauer P320s,” Attorney Zimmerman said today on behalf of the Lovans.“Various law enforcement departments across the country have voluntarily chosen to stop using this product. State firearms training centers have also banned P320s from use in their facilities, and many private gun ranges will no longer permit P320s in their facilities. At least one holster manufacturer will no longer sell holsters for P320s. These entities are doing what Sig Sauer refuses to do; abolish this dangerously defective weapon in its present form. We are honored and humbled to represent Brayden's mother, and assist a loving family that was so proud of Brayden. He served his country – as a member of the 90th Security Forces Squadron in Cheyenne, Wyoming - with dignity and distinction.”

Mr. Zimmerman added,“Brayden's loved ones are grateful to the Air Force for its support as they grieve. They feel strongly that the priority of the full military and every entity that equips its personnel Sig Sauer P320 variants must be personal and public safety. Sig's internal studies of the risks of unintended discharges by the P320 directly contradict the company's deceptive marketing of what we've alleged is the world's most dangerous handgun for users and the community at large.”

Mr. Zimmerman also noted that despite Sig Sauer's unrelenting political and public relations campaign to cast the weapon as safe, Airman Lovan's death is only the latest in a series of ongoing unintended firing incidents, one of which resulted in the death of a suburban Philadelphia P320 owner .

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky has also recently been asked to represent law enforcement departments that plan to discontinue use of the Sig Sauer P320. Those departments face significant, unbudgeted costs by their decision to no longer use what has been found by two separate juries to be a defectively designed pistol.

