ANY.RUN Reveals Major Cyber Attacks In July: Fake 7-Zip App, New Deerstealer Campaign, And More

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ANY has released its July 2025 cyber threat report. The study highlights the most active malware families, infection techniques, and a growing trend: cybercriminals are increasingly using legitimate Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) software to attack corporate systems.

Key findings from July 2025

● DeerStealer campaign: spread via obfuscated .LNK shortcuts. Execution goes through mshta and PowerShell, allowing malware to bypass basic defenses and deliver payloads silently.

● Fake 7‐Zip installer: downloads a malicious archive that extracts Active Directory files, including ntds and the SYSTEM hive. Attackers can use this data for privilege escalation and full domain compromise.

● Snake Keylogger activity: increased attacks against banking and financial services. The malware uses multiple layers of obfuscation, LOLBins, and registry changes for persistence.

Broader trends in 2025

● Abuse of RMM tools: attackers often rely on tools normally used by IT teams to gain remote access and move inside networks.

● Top 5 abused RMM solutions (H1 2025): ScreenConnect, UltraVNC, NetSupport, PDQ Connect, Atera.

● Living-off-the-land tactics: cybercriminals increasingly use built-in Windows tools to stay undetected.

● Stealer malware growth: campaigns distributing information‐stealers remain among the most common threats, often delivered through phishing emails or fake software installers.

Visit the ANY blog for more details.

How ANY helps businesses detect new attacks early

All the threats were identified using ANY's malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions that empower companies across finance, healthcare, IT, government, and other industries to catch attacks before they cause damage.

Here's how ANY helps companies stay safer:

● Faster detection of threats and reduced Mean Time to Detect (MTTD)

● Full visibility into what threats do on the system without any guesswork

● Immediate access to IOCs for SIEM enrichment and faster response

● Less manual effort for analysts, thanks to automated analysis

● Lower risk of breaches, data loss, and business disruption

● Shareable, detailed reports for internal teams, clients, or compliance needs

About ANY

ANY is a provider of cybersecurity solutions. Among its products are Interactive sandbox for analysis of malicious behavior in real time and threat intelligence solutions TI Lookup and TI Feeds suitable for browsing and monitoring emerging and evolving threats targeting over 15,000 companies in sectors like finance, manufacturing, and healthcare.

