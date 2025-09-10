Stephen R. Buzdugan The Conversation
My research explores the intersections between international business, international political economy and sustainable development. Specifically, I am interested in the power relations between multinational corporations, governments and international organisations, and how these relations influence public policy and sustainable development.
My publications have focussed on global corporate power and its influence on regulation, global economic governance, the role of industrial policy in attracting and retaining more developmental forms of FDI and the political economy of regionalism and development in Southern Africa.Experience
Senior Lecturer in International Business, Manchester Metropolitan University
2010
University of Manchester, PhD/International Political Economy
