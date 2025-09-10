Olamilekan Joseph Ibukun The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Postdoctoral Research Associate in Chemistry, Washington University in St. Louis Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Olamilekan Joseph Ibukun is a distinguished Postdoctoral Research Associate at Washington University in St. Louis, where his work centers on peptide and peptide nucleic acids for cutting-edge biomedical applications. With PhD from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research-K, he focuses on synthesis and characterization of peptides and biomaterials for biomedical applications. He has extensive experience in industry, teaching, and mentoring. His research contributions have been recognized through prestigious grants and awards, including Boulder Peptide Symposium Travel Grant and TWAS Grant. Dr. Ibukun has published numerous articles in leading scientific journals, showcasing his innovative work in chemistry and materials science.

–present Postdoctoral Research Associate, Washington University in St. Louis

2023 Indian Institute of Science Education and Research-Kolkata, Ph.D/ Chemistry

