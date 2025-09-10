Olamilekan Joseph Ibukun The Conversation
Dr. Olamilekan Joseph Ibukun is a distinguished Postdoctoral Research Associate at Washington University in St. Louis, where his work centers on peptide and peptide nucleic acids for cutting-edge biomedical applications. With PhD from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research-K, he focuses on synthesis and characterization of peptides and biomaterials for biomedical applications. He has extensive experience in industry, teaching, and mentoring. His research contributions have been recognized through prestigious grants and awards, including Boulder Peptide Symposium Travel Grant and TWAS Grant. Dr. Ibukun has published numerous articles in leading scientific journals, showcasing his innovative work in chemistry and materials science.Experience
-
–present
Postdoctoral Research Associate, Washington University in St. Louis
-
2023
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research-Kolkata, Ph.D/ Chemistry
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment