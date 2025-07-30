403
Five dead due to collision between car and bus in Brazil
(MENAFN) A tragic collision between a car and a tour bus in Minas Gerais state, southeastern Brazil, claimed the lives of five people and left three others injured, authorities reported Tuesday.
The crash happened late Monday night in the municipality of Janauba. According to the Military Police, the car crossed into the opposite lane and, despite attempts to brake, collided head-on with the bus.
Among the deceased were four members of the same family—a grandmother, her daughter, and two grandchildren—who had been returning from a trip to Belo Horizonte, the state capital. The car’s driver, a family friend, also died in the accident.
The tour bus was carrying 32 passengers coming back from a pilgrimage to Bom Jesus da Lapa, a city in the northeastern state of Bahia. Three passengers sustained injuries: two 71-year-old women, one suffering a head injury and the other a knee injury, along with the 25-year-old bus driver who reportedly fractured a hand.
Local police in Minas Gerais have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
