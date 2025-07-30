A SEASON OF DISCOVERY: NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC-LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS UNVEILS 2027-28 DEPLOYMENT

Launch of First 2027-28 Departures Marks National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions' Return to Oceania Region and Other Iconic Itineraries Revisited

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions today announced the first of its highly anticipated 2027–28 deployment openings, offering guests the opportunity to explore some of the most awe-inspiring destinations on the planet aboard the fleet of mission-built expedition ships .

Pairing Lindblad Expeditions' pioneering heritage with National Geographic's exploration expertise, National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions will continue to deliver exceptional voyages guided by veteran expedition leaders, naturalists, historians, scientists, and National Geographic Experts who illuminate the wonders of the natural world at every turn. The 2027–28 season features voyages across seven continents, designed to connect curious travelers with wildlife, wild places, and local communities in ways that are authentic, enriching, and respectful.

"Our 2027-28 deployment reflects everything our guests value about traveling with us: extraordinary access, thoughtful pacing, and a deep respect for the environments and cultures we visit," said Trey Byus, Chief Expedition Officer, Lindblad Expeditions. "Every itinerary has been crafted with care-whether it's a guest favorite or a returning route-to offer experiences that are not only awe-inspiring, but also positively impactful. We believe travel can be a powerful force for good, and through these voyages, we invite our guests to deepen their connection to the planet, support conservation and communities, and return home with a renewed sense of wonder and purpose."

The new schedule includes a thoughtfully curated selection of itineraries-both beloved classics and returning, much-missed journeys-that reflect the leader of modern expedition cruising's deep commitment to responsible exploration, immersive storytelling, and meaningful travel.

Highlights of the 2027-28 season include:



National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions' return to the Oceania region after two years with the relaunch of several immersive itineraries on board the striking, luxuriously appointed National Geographic Resolution , including the 11-day Pearls of the Pacific: The Society and Tuamotu Islands , and a return to Easter Island after four years with the 18-day Easter Island To Tahiti: Tales of The Pacific .



Even more opportunities to explore Alaska 's vast frontier of snow-capped mountains, breathtaking fjords, and extraordinary wildlife with the addition of more departures of guest-favorite itineraries. In 2027-28, the brand will launch additional departures of its popular eight-day Alaska's Inside Passage , 11-day Voyage to the Great Bear Rainforest , and 14- and 15-day Treasures of the Inside Passage itineraries aboard National Geographic Quest and National Geographic Venture .



The continuation of incredibly popular itineraries exploring Japan's riveting history, culture, and landscapes-from the storied castle towns of the Edo period to the elegant shrines and merchant districts of the Meiji era to the poignant sites of World War II-with added departures of the 16-day Coastal Japan: Imperial Dynasties and Modern Culture itinerary.



A range of immersive itineraries in Europe and the Mediterranean designed to reframe the traditional European cruising experience through the lens of an explorer at every corner of the continent-from the blossoming hydrangea fields on the optimized eight-day Islands of the Azores: Basalt Peaks to Volcanic Vineyards to the sun-soaked beaches of the Dalmatian Coast on the eight-day Ancient Mediterranean: Exploring Greece, Croatia and Albania .

More options to explore the iconic islands of the Galápagos archipelago aboard the fleet of four unique, purpose-built vessels, including the newly acquired 16-guest catamaran National Geographic Delfina and the 48-guest National Geographic Gemini , plus National Geographic Endeavour II and the ultra-luxury super-yacht National Geographic Islander II .

Whether kayaking alongside icebergs in Antarctica , observing sea lions while snorkeling in Baja California , wandering through lush rainforests in Central America , or journeying where few travelers have before by sailing through the Northwest Passage , each voyage is designed to offer transformative experiences that deepen guests' understanding of the world-and their place within it.

