Prosperity Capital Advisors Ranked One Of The 50 Fastest Growing Rias In The Country By Financial Advisor Magazine

Firm also named among the top RIAs for fourth consecutive year

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Capital Advisors (Prosperity), a planning-first, SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), proudly announces its recognition as one of the 50 Fastest Growing RIAs (ranked #17) and one of the Top RIAs in the United States among firms with over $500 million in assets under management (AUM), in 2025 by Financial Advisor Magazine.

This marks Prosperity's second consecutive year on the publication's 50 Fastest Growing RIAs list, with the firm climbing the ranks from 2022 through 2025. From 2023-2024, Prosperity's AUM grew by an impressive 52.29%, bringing year-end assets to $3.68 billion across 7,096 clients.

"Ascending into the top 20 on this nationally recognized list is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the commitment of our team to deliver planning-first, holistic wealth management," said Jason L Smith , Founder and Co-CEO of Prosperity Capital Advisors. "Our consistent upward trajectory speaks volumes about our strategic direction and client-centric philosophy."

In addition to its standout growth performance, Prosperity was also ranked #133 in the overall Top RIA ranking (Asset Category: $1 Billion and over) and #133 in the Top Discretionary & Non-Discretionary AUM ranking in the firm's fourth year on the list.

These recognitions come during a reformative phase for the firm, underscored by key leadership appointments that reflect its long-term growth vision. Earlier this year, Prosperity announced the appointment of Stan Milovancev as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Scott Rister as Co-President and Chief Financial Officer , further strengthening the executive team and positioning the firm for expanded national reach and operational excellence.

"We are committed to being a destination advisory firm for clients, advisors, and team members we serve nationwide," said Stan Milovancev Co-CEO Prosperity Capital Advisors. "We are more focused than ever on empowering advisors with proven processes and solutions at scale, supporting our internal teams with a positive culture, and achieving our main mission of delivering better outcomes for our clients."

FA's RIA survey, conducted by Financial Advisor Magazine, ranks firms based on how much money they manage at the end of the year. It focuses on independent RIA firms that report their information to the SEC. The ranking order, from biggest to smallest, comes from AUM data provided by firms that voluntarily fill out FA's survey before the deadline. FA double-checks AUM data by reviewing ADV forms. For eligibility, firms must be independent registered investment advisors, submit their own ADV form to the SEC, and offer financial planning to individual clients. To be in the print edition of Financial Advisor magazine's survey, firms need at least $500 million in AUM by the deadline.

About Prosperity Capital Advisors

Prosperity Capital Advisors (Prosperity) is a planning-first, SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) dedicated to simplifying complex financial challenges for investors nationwide. Prosperity's holistic approach is grounded in five core pillars: financial planning, asset management, tax management, protection planning, and legacy planning. Through a network of fiduciary advisors, Prosperity provides strategic integration across these pillars to deliver coordinated, customized solutions. Prosperity is backed by a team of experienced professionals, including CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM practitioners, tax practitioners, and insurance specialists. For more information, visit prosperitycapitaladvisors . For more information, visit or call (888) 240-0064.

Methodology

Financial Advisor Magazine's RIA survey ranks independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) based on total assets under management (AUM) at year-end, as reported in voluntary surveys submitted by the firms. Eligible firms must be independent RIAs, file their own Form ADV with the SEC, and provide financial planning or related services to individual clients. To be included in the print edition of the 2025 RIA survey, firms must have a minimum of $1 billion in AUM as of December 31, 2024. Full methodology and award disclosures are available at:

Media Contact:

Sarah Tremallo

[email protected]

SOURCE Prosperity Capital Advisors

