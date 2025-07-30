Dr. Maryam Lustberg Of Yale Cancer Center Leads A Game-Changing TNBC Resource With Learn Look Locate

Dr. Maryam Lustberg of Yale Cancer Center, breast medical oncologist and Learn Look Locate Medical Advisor, leads the launch of the new Triple-Negative Breast Cancer guide.

Learn Look Locate spotlights the future of triple-negative breast cancer care with expert-backed insights into emerging research, innovation, and hope for patients worldwide.

Learn Look Locate breaks down how triple-negative breast cancer is diagnosed, with medically vetted guidance on imaging, biopsy, and pathology to help patients understand each step.

A comprehensive, expert-led resource offering medical clarity, emotional support, and a deep, accessible understanding of triple-negative breast cancer.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Learn Look Locate (LLL), the global digital platform redefining breast cancer education, proudly announces the release of its most urgent and compassionate resource to date:“Understanding Triple-Negative Breast Cancer” – a medically vetted, patient-focused resource created and led by Dr. Maryam Lustberg , Chief of Breast Medical Oncology at Yale Cancer Center and Director of the Center for Breast Cancer at Smilow Cancer Hospital.Triple-negative breast Cancer (TNBC) accounts for approximately 15–20% of all breast cancer diagnoses and is significantly more common in women under 50. Black women are nearly twice as likely to be diagnosed with TNBC compared to white women, and BRCA1 gene mutations are found in up to 35% of Black women with this subtype. TNBC carries a high risk of recurrence within the first three years, making early education and support critically important.“Triple-negative breast cancer is one of the most complex and aggressive forms of the disease, and patients deserve clear, compassionate, and medically sound information to help guide their decisions,” said Dr. Lustberg.“I'm proud to support Learn Look Locate in creating a resource that meets people where they are-with warmth, clarity, and the confidence to move forward.”This new resource reflects Dr. Lustberg's leadership at every level-delivering expert knowledge in a uniquely beautiful and emotionally comforting format. It's one of many medically vetted, patient-focused resources Learn Look Locate has created-designed to soothe, inform, and empower through the perfect blend of expertise and empathy.Dr. Lustberg breaks down some of the most complex aspects of TNBC-such as PRCP protein expression, genomic profiling, and liquid biopsies-into understandable explanations for patients. With her guidance and Learn Look Locate's soft, supportive approach woven throughout, this resource meets patients where they are: informed, overwhelmed, or anywhere in between.The TNBC resource includes:-Clear, compassionate insights into complex science and breakthrough treatments-designed to make advanced TNBC care approachable and empowering-Breakthroughs in treatment such as immunotherapy, antibody-drug conjugates, and personalized medicine-Candid survivor stories to humanize the experience-Emotional support tools for fear, identity, and resilience-Comprehensive content covering the full TNBC experience, with over 15 core sections-from diagnosis to future directions in careDr. Lustberg is one of over 20 nationally recognized medical advisors contributing to Learn Look Locate's medically vetted platform. Her leadership on this resource reflects a shared mission: to bridge the gap between clinical expertise and real-world patient experience.Dr. Barry Rosen, Breast Surgical Oncologist and Senior Medical Advisor for Learn Look Locate, reinforced the impact:“What makes this resource so powerful is its ability to take the complexity of triple-negative breast cancer and translate it into something patients can actually understand and act on. This blend of deep medical expertise and raw survivor wisdom is exactly what's needed to truly change the experience of navigating this disease,” said Dr. Rosen.Explore the full TNBC resource:About Learn Look LocateLearn Look Locate is a global leader in breast cancer education and emotional support-home to the most expansive collection of survivor stories featured online. These stories form a powerful global tapestry, connecting individuals through shared experiences that transcend borders, languages, and medical journeys.Founded by breast cancer survivor Cynthia Jordan, Learn Look Locate is a global patient-centered platform offering medically vetted education, one-on-one emotional support, and expert guidance across every phase of the breast cancer journey. With more than 20 medical advisors and a dedicated clinical trials portal powered by BreastCancerTrials, LLL is redefining what it means to educate, support, and empower.

Cynthia Jordan

Learn Look Locate LLC

+1 407-592-4474

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.