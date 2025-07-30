Bellemeade Re 2021-3 Announces Tender Offer For Any And All Of Certain Outstanding Classes Of Series 2021-3 Mortgage-Linked Notes
|
Series
|
Class of Notes
|
144A CUSIP
|
Original Principal
|
Tender Offer
|
BMIR 2021-3
|
M1-C
|
078777AD1
|
$81,397,000
|
$1,004.06
|
BMIR 2021-3
|
M-2
|
078777AE9
|
$115,254,000
|
$1,036.25
This announcement is neither an offer to buy nor a solicitation of offers to buy any of these securities. None of the Issuer, the Dealer Manager, or Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as the tender agent and the information agent for the Offer (the "Information Agent"), make any recommendation that any holder of the securities tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of the original principal amount of such holder's securities. Holders must make their own decisions whether to tender securities, and if so, decide on the original principal amount of securities to tender.
The Offer is being made only upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer Documents. Copies of the Offer Documents may be obtained from the Information Agent through their website at , or by calling (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2014 (toll-free). Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free); or Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2014 (toll-free).
This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make the Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by the applicable Issuer to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any affiliate of the Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate on behalf of the applicable Issuer in that jurisdiction.
SOURCE Bellemeade Re 2021-3 Ltd.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment