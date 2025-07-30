Checkers & Rally's Teams Up With Hip-Hop Star Glorilla For A Fearlessly Original Flavor Collab: Introducing Glorilla's $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal

“Checkers is where I got my start, and now I've got a meal deal with my name on it,” said GloRilla.“Life comes with ups and downs, but this moment means a lot to me. I'm grateful to Checkers & Rally's for riding with me-and trust, it's all the flavor and all the fire, for just four bucks.”

GloRilla's $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal brings bold flavor and unbeatable value with real flavor and major flex appeal. Fans can choose from the Cheese Double, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or the limited-time Glo's BBQ Jacked Burger with Pepper Jack, BBQ sauce, and grilled onions. Each meal includes a drink, Checkers & Rally's iconic Famous Seasoned Fries, and a warm cinnamon-sugar dusted apple pie.

TAMPA, Fla., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, home of Famous Seasoned Fries and bold, crave-worthy flavor, is turning up the volume on value with a new celebrity collaboration that's as fearless as it is flavorful. Introducing GloRilla's $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal-a bold remix of their best-in-class value meal, now backed by Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist and former Checkers employee, GloRilla.

GloRilla-born Gloria Hallelujah Woods-is a Memphis-born music icon whose breakout sound and fierce individuality embody Checkers & Rally's new Fearlessly Original brand positioning. And for Glo, this partnership hits home-literally. Before dominating the Billboard charts and winning awards like Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, GloRilla once worked at a Checkers in Memphis, famously telling coworkers, "One day I'm going to be famous." Now she's bringing that full-circle moment back to the drive-thru.

"Checkers is where I got my start, and now I've got a meal deal with my name on it," said GloRilla. "Life comes with ups and downs, but this moment means a lot to me. I'm grateful to Checkers & Rally's for riding with me-and trust, it's all the flavor and all the fire, for just four bucks."

GloRilla's $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal delivers unbeatable value with real flavor and major flex appeal. Fans can choose from three craveable sandwiches-the Cheese Double (featuring over a 1⁄4 lb of beef), the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or the exclusive, limited-time Glo's BBQ Jacked Burger, made with 100% beef, Pepper Jack cheese, sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, and seasoned grilled onions on a toasted bun. The meal is rounded out with a soft drink, Checkers & Rally's iconic Famous Seasoned Fries, and a warm, cinnamon-sugar dusted apple pie.

"This is the boldest meal deal in fast food," said Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "GloRilla brings her Fearlessly Original spirit to everything she touches, and this collaboration celebrates her roots, our shared commitment to flavor, and the kind of value that turns heads and fills stomachs."

In addition to the $4 meal deal, Checkers & Rally's is dropping two more "Glo-inspired" burgers. Starting with Glo Da P's BBQ Double-a mouthwatering new sandwich made with two 100% beef hamburger patties, American cheese, dill pickles, sweet & smoky BBQ sauce and mayo, served between two thick slices of garlic Texas toast.

Want even more flavor? Try Big Glo's BBQ Buford, a powerhouse of a sandwich stacked with two large 100% beef hamburger patties, Fry-Seasoned Onion Fries, Pepper Jack cheese, American cheese, grilled onions, dill pickles, mayo, and BBQ sauce, also served on thick-cut garlic Texas toast.

Whether balling on a budget, craving something new, or just hungry for a meal with personality, GloRilla's $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal-and the two all-new Glo burgers-bring big flavor, great value and zero compromises-only at Checkers & Rally's.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With almost 750 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that are aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

