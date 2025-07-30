Rosalind Franklin University Surpasses Scholarship Matching Gift Goal, Launches New Challenge To Expand Student Support And Community Health

The couple behind both matches, the Evanses have stepped forward to publicly renew their investment in Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine . Their support reflects the collective generosity of dedicated alumni and community partners motivated by a dollar-for-dollar match to expand scholarship opportunities for deserving students.

"Working in podiatric medicine significantly changed our lives, and we've seen the impact our work can have on the quality of life for our patients and how that extends to our community," Dr. Evans said. "When we established the first match, we wanted to ensure that more communities have access to podiatric physicians, just like we were able to accomplish through training. We were encouraged by how many people were moved to commit to this challenge, and yet we know the work is unfinished."

An anticipated shortage of podiatric physicians, with demand projected to outpace supply by 2037, according to U.S. health workforce projections, poses a serious threat to preventive care. The gap means fewer people will receive early interventions, potentially leading to a rise in preventable complications like diabetic foot ulcers, which can impact mobility and quality of life.

The Evans' vision and leadership serve as a powerful reminder that campaigns don't end - they evolve. The new challenge creates an additional $1 million fundraising goal for both Scholl College and RFU's pro bono Interprofessional Community Clinic, where students and faculty offer essential care for uninsured populations.

The challenge announcement also marks another major achievement for Rosalind Franklin University: surpassing a $20 million milestone in its Empowering Scholars campaign - also ahead of schedule. The ongoing campaign for student scholarships is more than just financial assistance - it's a direct investment in the next generation of healthcare providers and patient advocates who entrust RFU with their educational journey, and who are committed to bringing compassionate, quality health care to their communities.

"Philanthropy fuels our progress and our resolve to support our resilient and bright students who are determined to make a difference in the world," said Scholl College Dean Stephanie Wu, DPM, MSc, FACFAS. "Our success through our alumni and partners speaks to their deep commitment to an immersive education and ensuring the health of our communities."

The new $1 million Richard M. Evans, DPM '71, and Katherine Evans Match started July 1, 2025, and continues through June 30, 2027, or until the match is achieved. To donate to the fund, visit rfu/schollmatch .

