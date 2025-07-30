Pearl Meyer Expands Executive Compensation Practice With Two New Managing Directors

BOSTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Meyer is pleased to welcome two new managing directors to its growing executive compensation consulting practice. Patrick (Pat) Haggerty and Eric Myszka bring deep technical knowledge and experience advising boards and senior management teams across a wide range of industries.

"Pat and Eric each bring decades of expertise in executive compensation and incentive design," said Beth Florin , CEO at Pearl Meyer. "These terrific additions are just the latest examples of how we are investing in our executive compensation and leadership practices, as we continue to expand our unique combination of services that enable organizations to build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success."

Pat Haggerty, based in Boston, joins Pearl Meyer with more than 25 years of experience helping public and private companies design incentive programs that support strategy and drive value creation. His areas of focus include executive compensation, annual and long-term incentive design, and board of director pay programs. Haggerty holds a BA from the University of South Carolina and an MBA from Georgia State University.

Eric Myszka, based in Chicago, brings over 20 years of experience in executive compensation consulting. He specializes in advising boards of high-growth public and private companies on pay-for-performance alignment and corporate governance. Before joining Pearl Meyer, Myszka led the executive compensation consulting practices at two global professional services firms.. He earned a BA from Illinois Wesleyan University.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical links between people and outcomes. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private organizations to the Fortune 500.

SOURCE Pearl Meyer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED