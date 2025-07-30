Geartrack July 2025 Cargo Security Index: Rising Cargo Theft Leads To Federal Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New industry index highlights the critical need for security innovation due to evolving theft tactics and the need for firm legislative actions targeting rising supply chain crime

ATLANTA, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GearTrack , in partnership with Verisk's CargoNet, today released the July 2025 Cargo Security Index , revealing a striking increase in organized cargo theft activity across the U.S. resulting in federal response.

Federal lawmakers introduced the Safeguarding Our Supply Chains Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at systematizing cargo theft prevention. The proposed legislation would establish a Supply Chain Crime Coordination Center co-led by Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI that will allocate $100 million in funding over the next four years. The bill reflects a broader push to federalize the response to what industry leaders warn is now a national economic security threat.

“Cargo crime has evolved into a sophisticated operation driven by insider leaks, advanced surveillance, and AI-enabled coordination,” said Ilan Gluck, general manager of GearTrack.“Our data shows a shifting geographic concentration of thefts, especially in areas with growing warehousing and distribution activity, like Indianapolis and key corridors through Arizona.”

This month's report shows a 75% rise in theft incidents in Indiana, 40% in Texas, and 35% in Illinois, with a nationwide surge targeting high-value commodities such as vehicles, household goods, and consumer electronics.

The latest spike in cargo crime, fueled by increases in insider information and advances in AI, underscores the growing vulnerability in domestic freight movement, especially as more manufacturers reshore production and distribute higher-value goods closer to home. GearTrack's IoT-powered intelligence highlights that cargo thieves are leveraging real-time cargo movements to exploit weak points in supply chains, further amplifying the need for layered, proactive security strategies and protective legislation.

Adding to the urgency, a recent $1.4 million theft of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in Colorado serves as a high-profile example of how consumer electronics remain top targets amid rising demand and lean inventories. Despite increased law enforcement efforts, thieves are increasingly leveraging cyber tactics and exploiting insider information, to identify vulnerable routes, loads, and facilities.

“The bottom line is that organized theft is no longer opportunistic, it's engineered,” Gluck added.“Our mission is to equip shippers, carriers, and brokers with the visibility and tools to outpace the threat. It takes more than awareness, it takes action by both supply chain leaders and federal agencies.”

GearTrack's Cargo Security Index, developed in collaboration with CargoNet, provides a monthly view into nationwide cargo crime patterns and actionable intelligence for shippers. With tailored risk scores and dynamic recommendations, GearTrack empowers logistics professionals to stay one step ahead of evolving threats.

To learn more about how GearTrack's asset tracking platform and CargoNet's data can help secure your supply chain, visit geartrack.io , and click here to view the July 2025 Cargo Security Index.

